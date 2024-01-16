Tervis Announces Extension of Partnership With Association of Pickleball Players

NORTH VENICE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tervis, the nationally loved and family-owned drinkware company founded in 1946, will kick off its extended partnership with the Association of Pickleball Players (APP) at the first APP Tour event in Punta Gorda this week.

The partnership with the pickleball tour, which began in 2023, designates Tervis as the official and exclusive water bottle of the APP.

Founded in 2019, the APP serves professionals, senior professionals and amateurs in the fastest growing sport in the United States. The first and only tour officially sanctioned by USA Pickleball, the 2024 APP Tour has 12 announced tournament stops and kicks off in Punta Gorda, Florida on January 17 through January 21. The five-day season kick-off event launches at the newly renovated PicklePlex, where fans can watch the best pro pickleball players in the world compete, as well as the AARP Champions and AARP Masters Division competitors, and hundreds of amateurs.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tervis back to the family of official APP partners,” said Ryan McSpadden, chief revenue officer for APP. “They are a leader in the hydration space and provide innovative products to all of our players.”

Tervis will be in attendance at the Punta Gorda event with a booth set up for spectators to stop by and learn more about the well-known drinkware brand, as well as purchase pickleball-themed tumblers.

“Tervis takes pride in knowing what our consumers love and being nimble enough to pivot toward those trends in developing new tumbler designs,” said Hosana Fieber, chief executive officer for Tervis. “With the popularity of pickleball continuing to sweep the nation, we are incredibly pleased to partner with the APP at this event and others to help promote pickleball, as well as introduce our timeless products to fans and players alike.”

Through its partnership, Tervis will immerse itself with in-venue branding and visibility, including signage, social media promotion and inclusion in APP Tour broadcast productions — spanning coverage on CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2 and more linear broadcast partners to be announced by the APP, as well as livestream coverage on APPTV and ESPN+.

For more information on the APP’s 2024 tour schedule, visit TheAPP.global.