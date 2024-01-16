Accurus Biosciences and ImmPACT Bio Enter into an Exclusive Global License Agreement for a Potentially Best-in-Class CLDN18.2 Antibody

RICHMOND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accurus Biosciences Inc. (“Accurus”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a worldwide licensing agreement for its CLDN18.2 monoclonal antibody with ImmPACT Bio USA, Inc. (“ImmPACT Bio”), a clinical-stage company focusing on the development of next generation chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies.

"We are excited to announce that ImmPACT Bio chose to utilize our potential best-in-class CLDN18.2 antibody to develop next generation CAR T therapies,” said Dr. Richard Zhang, chief executive officer of Accurus. “We believe ImmPACT’s programs have the potential to deliver differentiated and powerful therapies to benefit cancer patients.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Accurus Biosciences has granted exclusive worldwide rights to ImmPACT Bio to develop and commercialize next generation cell therapies using a designated antibody from Accurus’ CLDN18.2 antibody portfolio. Accurus retains the rights to develop and commercialize its CLDN18.2 antibody portfolio for all non-cell based therapeutic applications. The financial terms were not disclosed.

About Accurus Biosciences

Accurus Biosciences is a leading provider of therapeutic antibody discovery services. Located in the San Francisco Bay Area, Accurus was founded by industry veterans Dr. Richard Zhang and Dr. Haishan Lin, each with over 20 years of experience developing proteins and antibodies for therapeutic applications. Accurus offers a comprehensive suite of services encompassing antibody and protein therapeutics discovery, including mouse hybridoma antibody generation, antibody humanization, recombinant antibody and protein engineering/production, anti-id antibody generation, stable cell line generation, and cell-based assay development and research.