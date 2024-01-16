Berkshire Hathaway Completes Acquisition of Remaining Interest in Pilot Travel Centers LLC

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--(BRK.A; BRK.B) – Pursuant to the terms of a settlement agreement reached with Pilot Corporation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. has acquired Pilot Corporation’s remaining 20% interest in Pilot Travel Centers LLC effective today. Berkshire Hathaway now owns 100% of Pilot Travel Centers.

About Berkshire

Berkshire Hathaway and its subsidiaries engage in diverse business activities including insurance and reinsurance, utilities and energy, freight rail transportation, manufacturing, retailing and services. Common stock of the company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, trading symbols BRK.A and BRK.B.

Cautionary Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release are “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Berkshire assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.