StackAdapt and OpenX Partner to Enable Political Advertisers to Reach Target Audiences Programmatically

PASADENA, Calif., & TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OpenX Technologies, Inc., one of the world’s leading omnichannel supply-side platforms, and StackAdapt, a leading multi-channel advertising platform, today announced a partnership to help enable political advertisers to reach their target audiences programmatically across CTV, mobile, web and display.

In the US, $8.9 billion was spent on political advertising during the 2022 midterm elections. AdImpact estimates that the 2024 political cycle will see that number increase to $10.2 billion, with a quarter of that spend going to digital and CTV.

Since some pieces of the programmatic ecosystem are no longer accepting political dollars, it is becoming increasingly difficult for political campaigns, candidates and causes to scale their audience targeting. This partnership helps alleviate that by pairing OpenX’s turnkey curated political audiences with StackAdapt’s multi-channel advertising platform, enabling political advertisers to reach high-value audiences on premium supply across formats.

As the only SSP that is both TAG Certified for Transparency and is facilitating political campaigns, OpenX has developed advanced creative review tools that allow premium publishers to vet and accept political advertising. These new tools empower publishers to streamline the approval of individual creative, giving them control over their brand and environment, thereby unlocking political access to premium publisher inventory at scale.

“This partnership will greatly benefit our political advertiser customers as we lean in on what will be a huge year for this vertical market," said Michael Shang, Vice President of Partnerships and Business Solutions at StackAdapt. "Through OpenX's innovative creative review tool, advertisers partnering with StackAdapt can anticipate expedited creative approvals, further cementing StackAdapt's leadership in the multi-channel advertising landscape while prioritizing swift and efficient processes for advertisers.”

“With this partnership, StackAdapt buyers get the ability to target political ads across OpenX’s expanded publisher footprint, including premium CTV,” said Geoff Wolinetz SVP of Publisher and Demand Platforms, OpenX. “As OpenX remains committed to its role as a supply-side platform providing the best tools for publishers, brands, and agencies, this partnership advances our dedication to forging strong, transparent relationships with differentiated DSP partners.”

About OpenX

OpenX is a supply-side platform that is a leader in advertising technology, and is helping to create a world where the open web thrives. The company powers advertising on web, mobile, and connected TV formats, enabling marketers to reach their target audience across OpenX’s global network of publishers. OpenX works with more than 130,000 premium publisher domains and receives more than 300 billion ad requests every day. OpenX is a certified CarbonNeutral® company and is verified for having fulfilled their SBTi Net-Zero targets. Visit the company’s website at www.openx.com.

About StackAdapt

StackAdapt is a multi-channel programmatic advertising platform used by hundreds of brands and agencies around the world. StackAdapt’s data-driven platform combines state-of-the-art AI and machine learning with a clean and intuitive user interface to provide media buyers with an easy way to plan, execute and drive the best performance across all devices, inventory, and publishing partners. StackAdapt has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America, is rated the number 1 demand-side platform (DSP) on G2, and is the highest-performing and easiest-to-use platform. For further information, visit www.stackadapt.com.