Rhode Island Department of Business Regulation Selects Tyler Technologies’ State Regulatory Platform Suite

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced it has signed an agreement with the Rhode Island Department of Business Regulation (DBR) for Tyler’s State Regulatory Platform suite.

A Tyler client since 2012, the Rhode Island DBR is currently using Tyler’s CAVU eLicense solution and Tyler Payments. By deploying Tyler’s State Regulatory Platform suite in the cloud, powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), the agency will benefit from additional integrated capabilities of the product and increased security and stability.

Tyler’s State Regulatory Platform suite comprises licensing, inspections, and enforcement applications. The solution will streamline the processing and management of more than 100 license types in the area of business and industry regulation, spanning industries including:

Accountancy including certified public accountants and firms

Design professionals including land surveyors, professional engineers, and architects

Commercial licensing including automotive, gaming, and appraisal

Securities regulation including brokers, charitable organizations, and investment advisors and firms

Business regulation including real estate commission

Banking regulation including non-depository license types

“We’re glad the Rhode Island DBR is continuing to partner with Tyler as we implement its new Tyler solution in the cloud,” said Brian Combs, president of Tyler’s Platform Solutions Division. “Our State Regulatory Platform solution will allow the agency to quickly and securely automate the processes that matter to them. We are confident that the DBR’s regulators will be even more efficient while providing exceptional service to licensees and other stakeholders.”

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate efficiently and transparently with residents and each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions transform how clients turn actionable insights into opportunities and solutions for their communities. Tyler has more than 40,000 successful installations across nearly 13,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including Government Technology’s GovTech 100 list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

