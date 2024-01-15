Jabil Teams with Fintech Leader Revolut to Scale Development and Production of Innovative Mobile Payment mPOS Solution

Jabil and Revolut are scaling production of Revolut Reader, a custom, pre-certified, mobile point-of-sale solution that makes it easy for merchants to accept in-store or on-the-go payments. (Photo: Business Wire)

Jabil and Revolut are scaling production of Revolut Reader, a custom, pre-certified, mobile point-of-sale solution that makes it easy for merchants to accept in-store or on-the-go payments. (Photo: Business Wire)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) today announced ongoing innovation between its payment solutions business unit and Revolut, a digital banking pioneer and global financial super app provider, to support the neobank’s rapid growth trajectory and global expansion in merchant acquiring. Jabil’s custom, pre-certified Point-of-Sale (POS) hardware platform, as well as other retail automation technologies transforming digital commerce, will be on display at NRF’24 (Booth 4375).

“Jabil played a major role in accelerating time to market for Revolut Reader by providing critical product design, development, testing, and certification capabilities,” said Alex Codina, general manager of Merchant Acquiring at Revolut. “Their longstanding payment expertise, proven experience building high-performance hardware platforms, and software-integration skills helped us move quickly and decisively to deliver a differentiated offering to our business customers.”

Revolut Reader Offers Instant, Secure Payment Transactions

Starting in 2021, Jabil has collaborated with Revolut to diversify its product portfolio, including the launch of Revolut Reader, a compact, custom hardware platform that enables merchants to accept in-store or on-the-go payments. The affordable and lightweight pocket-sized reader offers instant and secure transactions for debit and credit cards. Chip, PIN, and contactless payments from all major credit-card companies are accepted, as well as mobile payments, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay. Flexible transaction processing modes encompass Near Field Communication (NFC) and QR codes, along with BLE connectivity.

Built-in support for EMV, PCI, as well as local and international security certifications, offers highly secure and compliant operations while robust performance enables transactions to be completed in seconds. Ideally suited for small to medium-sized merchants, Revolut Reader features simple set-up, an intuitive user interface, and support for payments in more than 150 currencies. The pre-certified hardware platform can be integrated with existing POS systems using Jabil-provided Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) and a Software Development Kit (SDK).

“We set very high expectations for end-user experience and focused on meeting Revolut’s specific objectives for device layout, along with screen and touchpad functionality,” said Mauricio Ferreira, senior director, Point of Sales for the Digital Commerce business unit at Jabil. “Our strengths in product design, engineering, development, supply chain, and manufacturing offered Revolut a ‘one-stop shop’ solution to meet current and evolving requirements. We look forward to growing our valued relationship with Revolut.”

Ongoing Collaboration and Cooperation

Jabil and Revolut are scaling manufacturing as demand for Revolut Reader intensifies. Additionally, the organizations continue to collaborate on new features and capabilities based on Revolut’s product roadmap.

“Jabil is a valued member of the Revolut Reader team,” said Jesús Romo-Morales, head of In-Person Payments at Revolut. “We look forward to continuing our journey of innovation, especially now that retailers around the world are realizing how quickly and easily Revolut Reader can simplify and grow their sales.”

Innovative Digital Commerce Solutions Showcase at NRF’24

At the 2024 National Retail Federation show, Jabil’s retail business experts will showcase the latest innovations powering the retail ecosystem — from warehouse automation and in-store robots to electronic shelf labels, point-of-sale systems, contactless and embedded payment solutions, intelligent vending machines, self-checkout systems, and more. Known for its global manufacturing footprint, experienced engineering team, and ability to navigate complex supply chains, Jabil collaborates with leading retail-tech innovators, including Ocado, Revolut, SumUp, and VusionGroup, to name a few.

Related Jabil NRF News

About Jabil:

At Jabil (NYSE: JBL), we are proud to be a trusted partner for the world's top brands, offering comprehensive engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain solutions. With over 50 years of experience across industries and a vast network of over 100 sites worldwide, Jabil combines global reach with local expertise to deliver both scalable and customized solutions. Our commitment extends beyond business success as we strive to build sustainable processes that minimize environmental impact and foster vibrant and diverse communities around the globe. Discover more at www.jabil.com.