Are You a Current or Former Oak Ridge Institute for Science and Education (ORISE) Intern, Fellow or Mentor?

OAK RIDGE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Oak Ridge Institute for Science and Education (ORISE) is inviting all current and former ORISE interns, fellows and mentors to join its online platform, ORISE Connections, for networking, expanding knowledge and sharing STEM experiences by visiting: oriseconnections.org.

Every year, ORISE connects thousands of college students, post-graduates and faculty with paid internship and fellowship opportunities at premier national laboratories, scientific facilities and research centers and universities across the U.S.

“ORISE had received feedback that both alumni and current participants want a place to network with each other, find resources and share experiences,” said Outreach and Engagement, STEM Workforce Development Manager Leslie Fox. “So, our team developed the ORISE Connections virtual platform to achieve this. It’s designed for both alumni and current participants and mentors and makes it easy for them to build and revisit connections across STEM disciplines and research interests, start conversations about shared interests, explore exclusive resources and keep up with ORISE news and events. We invite all current and past interns, fellows and mentors to join today!”

About ORISE

The Oak Ridge Institute for Science and Education is a U.S. Department of Energy asset that is dedicated to enabling critical scientific, research, and health initiatives of the department and its laboratory system by providing world-class expertise in STEM workforce development, scientific and technical reviews, and the evaluation of radiation exposure and environmental contamination. ORISE is managed by ORAU, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation and federal contractor, for the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Science.

The U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Science is the single largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States and is working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. For more information, visit https://energy.gov/science

