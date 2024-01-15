Walmart and Wholescale Establish Official Ratings & Reviews Partnership

Wholescale x Walmart Syndication Partnership for Ratings & Reviews to help suppliers and sellers leverage data and content to help shoppers make better purchasing decisions. (Graphic: Business Wire)

BENTONVILLE, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wholescale is pleased to announce its partnership with Walmart Inc. to syndicate authentic ratings & reviews to the world’s largest retailer. The official partnership comes amidst record growth for Wholescale in 2023.

Wholescale’s proprietary technology prioritizes authentic reviews for shoppers, while offering advanced solutions for suppliers. The syndication partnership demonstrates Walmart’s commitment to enriching customers’ shopping experiences and offering cutting-edge technologies and platform-choice to suppliers.

“Suppliers and sellers can now serve shoppers and Walmart merchants in the most efficient manner,” said David Rapps, President of Wholescale. "Suppliers spend exorbitant fees on incentivized and sampled reviews that shoppers tend to distrust, so Wholescale and Walmart naturally aligned to execute this partnership. Suppliers and sellers are excited about how seamlessly Wholescale’s authentic reviews platform integrates into Walmart’s ecosystem. I applaud the Walmart and Wholescale teams for their excellent collaboration and execution.”

Wholescale’s vast experience building successful consumer brands through authentic reviews epitomizes the profound impact reviews have on shoppers’ brand loyalty and purchase behavior. Wholescale’s technology has been adopted by multiple Walmart Supplier of the Year award winners as well as leading brands and suppliers across the retail landscape.

For more information, visit https://wholescale.com/walmart and https://marketplace.walmart.com/wholescale/

About Wholescale

Wholescale believes trust, authenticity and independence are pillars of our consumer economy. Wholescale equips shoppers, suppliers, brands and retailers with authentic data and content to facilitate better decision-making. Leading national brands, private label suppliers, licensors and retailers use Wholescale’s integrated omnichannel marketing technology to drive traffic, boost sales, eliminate costs, earn trust, strengthen retail relationships, engage customers and diversify revenue. Learn more at www.wholescale.com.

