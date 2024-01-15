Corpay Cross-Border Named the Official FX Partner for Cricket Ireland

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Corpay1, a FLEETCOR® (NYSE: FLT) brand and global leader in business payments, is pleased to announce that Corpay’s Cross-Border business has entered into an agreement with Cricket Ireland to become their Official Foreign Exchange (FX) Partner.

Through this partnership, Cricket Ireland, along with their broader ecosystem of corporate business partners* will be able to gain access to and utilise Corpay’s innovative solutions to help mitigate their foreign exchange exposure. Additionally, Corpay Cross-Border’s award-winning platform will enable them to manage their global payments from a single point of access.

"The Corpay Cross-Border team is honoured to be named the Official FX Partner for Cricket Ireland, which marks an important milestone for our brand's presence in Ireland," said Brad Loder, Vice President, Cross-Border Marketing, Corpay Cross-Border Solutions. "With our strong focus on growing the Corpay brand, along with our corporate payments and foreign exchange business globally, we are proud to align with Cricket Ireland, whose history, values and eagerness to grow the game of cricket creates a unique synergy between our respective organisations."

“We are delighted to welcome Corpay to the Irish cricket family – it is always great to add a business partner that has a substantive footprint on the island of Ireland," said Warren Deutrom, Chief Executive of Cricket Ireland. “Cricket is a truly global sport and there are increasing demands on Cricket Ireland to be more sophisticated in cross-border transactions and currency exchange. As such, we are pleased to have Corpay as an expert partner to ensure we are maximising our potential and navigating the complex waters of currency fluctuations and other related challenges. It’s a side of our business that few fans would be aware of but can be crucial in our ability to create the confidence to be able to fund the rapidly increasing cricket activity we oversee. We look forward to working with the team from Corpay over coming years as we grow our partnership to grow cricket in Ireland.”

About Corpay

Corpay is a global leader in business payments, helping companies of all sizes better track, manage and pay their expenses. Corpay provides customers with a comprehensive suite of online payment solutions including Bill Payment, AP Automation, Cross-Border Payments, Currency Risk Management, and Commercial Card Programs. Corpay is part of the FLEETCOR (NYSE: FLT) portfolio of brands. To learn more visit www.corpay.com.

About Cricket Ireland

Cricket Ireland is the national governing body for the sport of cricket across the island of Ireland. Its mission is to be a major nation in world cricket, and a major sport in Ireland by inspiring current and future generations to develop a love of the game.

1“Corpay” (a Fleetcor (NYSE: FLT) brand) in this document primarily refers to the Cross-Border Division of Corpay https://www.corpay.com/cross-border; a full listing of the companies that are part of the Corpay brand is available here: https://www.corpay.com/compliance.

* Subject to credit and compliance approval from the relevant Corpay company.