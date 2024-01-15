KuCoin Labs Announces Its Strategic Partnership with ETGM to Drive Advancements in the BTC Ecosystem

VICTORIA, Seychelles--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a landmark collaboration, KuCoin Labs has joined forces with ETGM, a revolutionary digital currency project designed to explore new frontiers in blockchain technology. ETGM combines the warmth of a community with the mystery of outer space, aiming to create a digital ecosystem that is both friendly and filled with a spirit of exploration.

ETGM has developed a multi-chain inscription bot on Telegram, aimed at providing users with a multifunctional platform that enables inscriptions and aggregated transactions on major blockchains including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Polygon (MATIC), Solana (SOL), and Cosmos (ATOM). This bot is intended to be a one-stop solution for easy access and management of assets across various blockchain platforms.

ETGM believes in the power of community. ETGM actively promotes interaction and collaboration among community members through various interactive activities and reward mechanisms.

Lou Yu, head of KuCoin Labs, expressed excitement about the partnership, stating, "The strategic partnership between KuCoin Labs and ETGM aligns with our commitment to supporting innovative blockchain projects. ETGM's vision and technology have the potential to transform the way we interact with blockchain tools, and we're thrilled to be part of this journey."

With the increasing popularity of inscriptions, the BTC ecosystem has seen an impressive performance with various native new protocols emerging one after another. KuCoin Lab's’ strategic partnership with ETGM underscores its commitment to fostering innovation in the crypto industry. This collaboration is expected to drive advancements in the BTC ecosystem, enhancing user experience and broadening access to blockchain technologies.

ABOUT KUCOIN

Launched in September 2017, KuCoin is a global cryptocurrency exchange with its operational headquarters in Seychelles. As a user-oriented platform with a focus on inclusiveness and community action reach, it offers over 800 digital assets and currently provides spot trading, margin trading, P2P fiat trading, futures trading, staking, and lending to its 30 million users in more than 200 countries and regions. KuCoin is currently one of the top 5 crypto exchanges according to CoinMarketCap. In 2023, KuCoin was named one of the Best Crypto Exchanges by Forbes and recognized as a highly commended global exchange in Finder's 2023 Global Cryptocurrency Trading Platform Awards. Learn more at https://www.kucoin.com/

ABOUT KUCOIN LABS

Since its launch in May 2018, the KuCoin investment and incubation program has brought together a group of crypto experts for in-depth market research, analysis, investment, and incubation in the crypto industry. KuCoin Labs has diversified investments into early-stage projects to help project owners achieve sustainable growth and success in the decentralized world.

ABOUT ETGM

ETGM is an evolutionary inscriptional bot which combines the warmth of a community with the mystery of outer space, aiming to create a digital ecosystem that is both friendly and filled with a spirit of exploration. To find out more, visit: https://www.etgm.io/