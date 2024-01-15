ASM Global Secures Major Naming Rights Deal for Sweden’s National Soccer Stadium to Be Known as Strawberry Arena

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ASM Global today announced a new naming rights partnership with Strawberry Hotel Group beginning in July which will rename the former Friends Arena in Stockholm – a mainstay of major live entertainment experiences – to Strawberry Arena.

The venue is home to the country’s most successful performances by the world’s top touring acts, major conferences, exhibitions and events. It is also Sweden’s national football arena.

Venue operator ASM Global and new naming rights partner Strawberry – which has over 240 hotels in the region – plan to increase the already market-leading live entertainment experiences to guests, fans, members, customers and artists alike.

Strawberry believes the relationship will dramatically increase its brand visibility. Petter Stordalen, owner, and founder of Strawberry, said, "The new name, Strawberry Arena, symbolizes experience and diversity, setting the arena as a place for energy, courage and enthusiasm. The best concerts will continue to be held here, football fans will cheer and cry; there will be something for everyone. Strawberry wants to continue to create a space for monumental meetings, experiences and moments in Sweden and the Nordic region together with ASM Global. We are incredibly proud that the arena will be named Strawberry Arena."

The partnership begins during a busy year for the arena, which, in addition to National Team matches and the Stockholm football derby, will also play host to international megastars including Taylor Swift, Pink and Bruce Springsteen, and other major events such as Melodifestivalen, Tech Arena and Sweden International Horse Show. "Strawberry is a dream partner for us. They share ASM Global's passion for hosting and delivering the best live entertainment experiences in the world. They will be a strong, long-term partner for the Nordic region’s largest arena, and together we look forward to developing market-leading offers for our visitors across sports, music, conferences, exhibitions and more, along with thousands of other fans," said Johan Mägi, commercial director at ASM Global.

Strawberry will create VIP entrances for its members, specially adapted member events and Strawberry lounges in close cooperation with the chain's hotels, Quality Hotel Friends and Comfort Hotel Solna, which are located directly adjacent to the arena. The ambition is to offer the go-to meeting space for the greatest moments.

"In July, the arena will change its name to Strawberry Arena, and this is a major milestone for our group and our history in Sweden. Most people see us as a hotel company, but we offer everything from small experiences that spice up everyday life to 'once in a lifetime' experiences. With Strawberry Arena, we will create memorable meetings and spread the message that diversity in the world is just as important as diversity in experiences," said Carl Oldsberg, chief digital officer at Strawberry.

The Foundation Friends and their work against bullying will continue to be represented at the arena and through a new agreement, the commitment is also extended to ASM Global’s other arenas in Sweden.

Facts about the National Arena in Solna

The arena is Sweden's national arena and can host events on all surfaces, from natural grass and gravel to ice and parquet. With an openable roof, events can take place all year round, whatever the weather. The audience capacity for football matches is 50,000 seats and up to 60,000 for concerts.

The stadium is the home of AIK Fotboll and the Swedish men's National Football Team and fulfils UEFA and FIFA requirements for international football. It has hosted world stars such as Beyoncé, Coldplay, Guns N' Roses, Eminem, Ed Sheeran, Ariana Grande, the Rolling Stones and Bruce Springsteen. The arena, which has about one million visitors per year, will in 2024 again host Bruce Springsteen, Taylor Swift and Pink among others alongside all football matches for the home team AIK and the men's National Football Team.

