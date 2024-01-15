Amentum Awarded $946M Contract to Manage U.S. Army Fixed Wing Aircraft Fleet Used in Transport Missions

CHANTILLY, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amentum was awarded a $946 million contract to provide complete system maintenance and modernization solutions for the U.S. Army’s government-owned fixed wing transport aircraft fleet. Leveraging advanced technologies and best practices, the company will provide life-cycle transport aircraft system modernization, integration, logistical and operational solutions, as well as pilot services and management processes.

“Leveraging Amentum’s expertise performing these services, this win demonstrates the U.S. Army’s confidence in Amentum’s ability to manage a large-scale complex program while maintaining a quality and long-term solutions approach,” said Dr. Karl Spinnenweber, President of the Critical Missions Group. “Amentum’s approach to delivering life-cycle aviation solutions enables us to distinguish what we can do for our customers and be the key partner to the customer for this critical mission.”

Under this contract, Amentum performs life-cycle services including sustainment, modernization, and logistics for a combined fleet of 150 aircraft. The Army’s transport fleet includes C-12, C-26, T-6, and UC-35 aircraft. Amentum has teamed with Stevens Aerospace and Defense Systems of Greenville, South Carolina as the primary depot maintenance facility.

To ensure a technical advantage, Amentum can incorporate the use of its Augmented Reality Remote Expert™ offering and other maintenance-augmenting technologies. Advanced technologies like augmented reality headsets can connect resources at the work location with off-site subject matter experts such as engineers, safety experts, program management offices and other government points-of-contact in real time.

“Integrating our advanced technologies into our system maintenance and modernization offerings continues to provide our customer with industry leading solutions,” said Joe Kelly, SVP of Sustainment Analytics and Aviation Solutions.

The hybrid firm-fixed price contract will begin January 2024, has one base year and five one-year options, and is contracted through Army Contracting Command – Redstone Arsenal. The customer is the U.S. Army’s Program Executive Office – Aviation, Fixed Wing Project Office. Work on the contract will be performed in various domestic and international locations.

About Amentum

Amentum is a leader in global engineering, project management and solutions integration, trusted to modernize the most critical missions anywhere in the world. Driven to create a safer, smarter, cleaner world, we innovate as a team of inventive doers passionate about making a difference. Underpinned by a strong culture of ethics, safety and inclusivity, Amentum is fiercely committed to operational excellence and successful execution. Headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia, we have more than 35,000 employees in 79 countries in all 7 continents. Visit us at amentum.com to learn how we solve what’s next.