TPG Announces $228 Million Strategic Growth Investment in Sayari, a Leading Counterparty & Supply Chain Risk Platform

SAN FRANCISCO & WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sayari, a counterparty and supply chain risk intelligence provider trusted by government agencies, multinational corporations, and financial institutions, and TPG (NASDAQ: TPG), a global alternative asset management firm, today announced that they have signed a definitive agreement for TPG Growth, the firm’s middle market and growth equity platform, to make an up to $228 million strategic majority investment in Sayari. Sayari’s founders, employees, and existing investors will retain a significant stake in the company.

Founded in 2015, the Sayari platform integrates global corporate and supply chain data to surface risk insights for investigations, analytics, and supply chain risk management. Today, Sayari’s platform is trusted by users from across global regulators, law enforcement, and national security agencies, as well as over 100 of the world's largest public and private companies. Sayari has seen explosive growth since the release of its platform in 2020 with consecutive rankings by Deloitte and Inc. Magazine as one of the fastest growing technology companies in North America. The partnership with TPG will accelerate Sayari’s global expansion in 2024 and support the launch of a new supply chain illumination platform leveraging responsible AI to extract deeper insights from Sayari’s industry-leading and authoritative supply chain data.

“As the global business landscape continues to evolve, companies are facing an increasingly complex set of risks and are being held accountable for the counterparties with which they partner,” said Mike Zappert, Partner at TPG. “Sayari sits at the intersection of these trends. Through its unique data assets built over many years, Sayari’s platform drives greater insights into emerging threats and gives organizations more power to protect the people, businesses, and nations they serve. TPG has invested behind leading information services and government technology businesses for more than two decades, and we look forward to partnering with the Sayari team on their journey.”

“Whether it’s a regulatory body or Fortune 500 company, our platform arms leaders with the information they need to make decisions that promote safer global commerce,” said Farley Mesko, Co-Founder and CEO of Sayari. “This strategic partnership marks a crucial milestone in Sayari’s journey to revolutionize the landscape of risk intelligence technology as we launch our second product, a new fully automated supply chain screening platform leveraging our industry leading knowledge graph alongside cutting edge technologies. We see a massive opportunity in the supply chain risk space to drive down costs and deliver superior insights to decision makers and we’re pleased to have a partner who shares our vision. TPG brings tremendous resources, operational expertise, and a customer-first philosophy that is truly unique.”

This investment comes at a time of considerable growth for Sayari. In 2023, the company was awarded contracts in the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, and the EU, supporting trade enforcement, forced labor risk, Military End Use restrictions, and complex investigations. As regulatory scrutiny over global supply chains has spread, the company’s expansion into international governments has accelerated 950%1 over the past year. With momentum across government and enterprise, TPG and Sayari aim to develop groundbreaking technology that tackles the world’s most pressing challenges.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024, following customary regulatory approvals.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC served as financial advisor to TPG, and Kirkland & Ellis served as legal counsel. William Blair served as financial advisor to Sayari, and Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP served as legal counsel.

About TPG

TPG (Nasdaq: TPG) is a leading global alternative asset management firm, founded in San Francisco in 1992, with $212 billion2 of assets under management and investment and operational teams around the world. TPG invests across a broadly diversified set of strategies, including private equity, impact, credit, real estate, and market solutions, and our unique strategy is driven by collaboration, innovation, and inclusion. Our teams combine deep product and sector experience with broad capabilities and expertise to develop differentiated insights and add value for our fund investors, portfolio companies, management teams, and communities. For more information, visit www.tpg.com.

About Sayari Labs

Sayari is the counterparty and supply chain risk intelligence provider trusted by government agencies, multinational corporations, and financial institutions. Its intuitive network analysis platform surfaces hidden risk through integrated corporate ownership, supply chain, trade transaction and risk intelligence data from over 250 jurisdictions. Sayari is headquartered in Washington, D.C., and its solutions are used by thousands of frontline analysts in over 35 countries. To learn how Sayari powers safer global commerce, please visit sayari.com.

[1] Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) growth

[2] As of September 30, 2023, including AUM attributable to TPG Angelo Gordon on a pro forma basis.