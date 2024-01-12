REPLY: Storm Reply Supports EUROGATE Group to Analyse Data From Machines and Systems With the Accelerator Storm Innovator

TURIN, Italy--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Storm Reply, a specialist in professional cloud computing services, developed an innovative IoT cloud solution for renowned container terminal company EUROGATE to collect and analyse operational data from machines and systems in the AWS cloud.

EUROGATE, Europe's largest independent container terminal operator, handled around 11.8 million containers in 2022. The collection and analysis of large volumes of data from container terminals is therefore at the heart of its strategic challenges. To cope with this enormous volume, Storm Reply has developed a scalable and cost-effective IoT cloud solution using the versatile accelerator Storm Innovator.

Storm Innovator offers pre-built modules developed on the AWS platform to significantly reduce development time, enhance code quality and save costs. It enables seamless onboarding, efficient device management with over-the-air updates, supporting zero-touch device provisioning, and rapid integration of new edge devices or enterprise services. The solution includes components such as front-end provisioning, data storage, event management, monitoring, and communication tools. Automatic patches, updates and an ETL data pipeline ensure smooth operations.

The easy-to-use and future-proof IoT cloud solution developed for EUROGATE enables real-time analytics to collect and process data from the container gantry cranes. The data is stored in the AWS cloud, enabling EUROGATE to collect, visualise and analyse real-time data in the internationally standardised TIC 4.0 format of the cargo handling industry. The solution can be integrated with various cloud services in the future, especially in big data. Services such as AWS IoT Greengrass, Amazon Kinesis, AWS Glue and Amazon S3 will be used to increase productivity, security and compliance.

With the implemented solution, EUROGATE will be able to improve the transparency of the machine status in the terminals in the future. The real-time analysis of the data will ensure optimised operation, informed decision-making and improved management of the equipment. These new insights will improve maintainability, reduce costs and help to meet customer requirements more efficiently.

Storm Innovator's Generative AI Integration Layer also offers a range of features for the future, such as a configurable chatbot and best practices for integrating AI services. This allows to automate routine tasks and increase efficiency.

