Cornerstone Announces Grand Slam Partnership with Tennis Champion Sloane Stephens

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., a leader in learning and talent experience solutions, today announced a trailblazing partnership with legendary US Open champion Sloane Stephens. Promoting their shared vision and holistic approach to lifelong learning, Cornerstone and Stephens will work together to power potential on and off the court and encourage greater diversity and possibilities in the world of sports.

For more than two decades, Cornerstone has led the way in talent and learning technology and remains committed to unlocking the limitless potential in people, making this partnership with Stephens a perfect match. The partnership will kick off at the 2024 Australian Open on January 14, where fans can see Stephens wearing the Cornerstone logo as she looks to secure her second Grand Slam trophy.

As a US Open champion and one of the top-ranked tennis players in the world, Stephens understands the importance of continuous learning and agility to reach your full potential. Establishing the Sloane Stephens Foundation in 2013, Stephens and her Foundation use tennis and education to change the narrative of poverty, health inequity and educational underdevelopment. Serving more than 10,000 students annually across the United States, the Foundation’s primary goal is to enhance the quality of life for youth through exposure to tennis as a basis for lifelong learning.

“ We are delighted to announce our partnership with fellow learning advocate Sloane Stephens, a true leader on and off the court,” said Himanshu Palsule, CEO, Cornerstone. “ Together, we are poised to power potential, champion diversity and inspire a world of limitless possibilities – in sports, the workplace and the communities we serve. Sloane and Cornerstone know what it takes to create a winning team, and we’re thrilled to help propel others toward a triumphant success story.”

“ I’m excited to partner with Cornerstone and bring workplace learning experiences to a diverse global audience,” said Stephens. “ The power of education was instilled in me at an early age, and Cornerstone and I share the belief that education is a lifelong pursuit. As both a boss and leader, I am committed to equipping my teams and community with the resources and knowledge to be their best, and I look forward to utilizing Cornerstone content to accelerate our skills and foster a culture of continuous improvement.”

About the Sloane Stephens Foundation

Founded in 2013 by American professional tennis player Sloane Stephens, the Sloane Stephens Foundation ("SSF") was established with a primary goal of enhancing the quality of life for youth, through exposure to tennis as a basis for lifelong learning. Serving more than 10,000 students annually, the SSF seeks to pass on knowledge and resources to economically disadvantaged children and families around the United States, with a belief that there is no greater need for children than to have an accessible program that reinforces positive engagement while teaching a lifelong skill like tennis.

About Cornerstone

Cornerstone powers the future-ready workforce with its leading AI-powered talent experience platform designed to unite technology, data and content and inspire a work environment of growth, agility and success at scale. With Cornerstone, organizations modernize their learning and development experience, deliver the most relevant content from anywhere, accelerate talent and career mobility and establish skills as the universal language of growth and success across their business. Cornerstone serves over 7,000 customers and more than 125 million users and is available in 180 countries and 50 languages.