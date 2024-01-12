XY Retail Is Chosen as the Unified Commerce Platform for the Armani Group

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--XY Retail has been chosen as the Unified Commerce Platform for the Armani Group, weaving the retail operations for the brands Giorgio Armani, Emporio Armani, Armani Exchange, and Armani Casa across over 20 countries and more than 700 stores.

The implementation of XY Retail's unified commerce platform at Armani encompasses a comprehensive suite of solutions, including Point of Sale (POS), and Order Management System (OMS). This deployment is designed to smoothly integrate the front office and back office, creating a unified commerce experience for both customers and retailer teams across the online and offline business channels.

"This partnership with XY Retail marks an important step for Armani. In a rapidly evolving omnichannel landscape, having a state-of-the-art commerce platform is crucial, and XY Retail perfectly aligns with our vision," stated a note from the Armani Group CIO office.

The COVID-19 pandemic prompted a paradigm shift in the retail industry, and Armani recognized the need to adapt swiftly. XY Retail's platform offers the flexibility and agility required to meet the dynamic needs of today's consumers and retail business users.

Susan Jeffers, CEO of XY Retail, emphasizes the significance of this collaboration, stating, "We are happy to be the chosen partner for Armani's global retail implementation. Unifying commerce isn't just about decoupling the front from the back offices; it's about elevating both the customer's commerce experience and the retailer’s commerce infrastructure. Our cloud-native, mobile-first approach seamlessly aligns with Armani's commitment to innovation and sets the stage for a unique retail experience."

The Armani Group's commitment to innovation is further exemplified by XY Retail's creative approach, enabling a fast step-by-step approach aiming at replacing five different systems in each store with a single, vertically integrated mobile store-in-a-box application. This streamlined solution enhances operational efficiency while simplifying the customer shopping experience, thus reaffirming the Group’s commitment to be at the forefront of retail technology.

About The Armani Group

Established in 1975 by Giorgio Armani, Chairman and CEO, the Armani Group is one of the leading fashion and luxury goods companies in the world. The Group designs, manufactures, distributes and directly retails fashion and lifestyle products including apparel, accessories, eyewear, watches, jewellery, cosmetics, fragrances, and furniture and home décor and operates in the areas of food and beverage and hotellerie.

About XY Retail

XY Retail is a trailblazer in the world of unified commerce solutions, revolutionizing the retail landscape with cutting-edge technology and innovation. Our microservices-based, API-first, cloud-native platform seamlessly and vertically integrates mobile point of sale, order management, clienteling, and omnichannel capabilities, empowering global brands to deliver unparalleled customer experiences. With a commitment to excellence and a vision for the future of retail, XY Retail is at the forefront of shaping the next generation of innovative and dynamic commerce.