Rockefeller Global Family Office Expands Northern Division with the Addition of Axiom Wealth Partners of Grand Rapids, MI

Rockefeller Global Family Office, the wealth management division of Rockefeller Capital Management ("Rockefeller"), today announced its continued expansion of its Northern Division with the addition of Axiom Wealth Partners, based in Grand Rapids, MI.

Axiom Wealth Partners is led by Managing Directors and Private Advisors Jeffrey Towner, David Lund, Brett Howell, and Craig Sharp. The team also includes Senior Vice Presidents and Private Advisors Jonathan Lund and Jeff Dykstra as well as Vice Presidents and Private Advisors Joel Barrett, Christine Steinmetz, Emie Badersnider, and Zach Gebben. The 26-person group joins the firm from Merrill Lynch Wealth Management and will report to Brett Thelander, Northern Divisional Director of Rockefeller Global Family Office.

“Axiom Wealth Partners is a highly accomplished team of professionals with a reputation for excellence and integrity that aligns perfectly the Rockefeller brand and culture,” said Christopher Dupuy, President of Rockefeller Global Family Office. “We are proud to welcome them to our company and to Rockefeller Global Family Office, and we look forward to working alongside them to serve their clients and continue building their practice.”

“We’re delighted to welcome Axiom Wealth Partners to Rockefeller’s Northern Division,” added Thelander. “We are excited to partner with this outstanding team as we expand our capacity for serving the wealth management needs of investors in this thriving market.”

Other members of Axiom are: Senior Client Relationship Managers Jim Harding and Sammy Salas-Salinas; Client Relationship Managers Taylor Dewey, Heather Jensen, and Justin Katz; Senior Client Associates Nicole Dionne, Maureen Dodd, and Michelle Williams; Investment Manager JT Ludington; Wealth Management Analysts Hannah May, Connor Gillis, and Noah Jones; Marketing Associate Erin Lindsay; and Client Associates Tyler Smyth, Susan Perry, and Jacob Howell.

To learn more about Axiom Wealth Partners and its team, visit https://www.rockco.com/axiom-wealth-partners/.

About Rockefeller Capital Management

Rockefeller Capital Management was established in 2018 as a leading independent financial advisory services firm. Originally founded in 1882 as the family office of John D. Rockefeller, the Firm has evolved to offer strategic advice to ultra- and high-net-worth individuals and families, institutions, and corporations from 48 locations across the United States and in London. As of December 31, 2023, the Firm was responsible for $122 billion in client assets across its three businesses, Rockefeller Global Family Office, Rockefeller Asset Management, and Rockefeller Strategic Advisory.