Half-Yearly Report on the SFL Liquidity Contract

Information disclosed pursuant to AMF decision no. 2018-01 of 2 July 2018 (Chapter II – Article 2.3) establishing an accepted market practice for liquidity contracts on shares.
Half-yearly report:
At 31 December 2023, the following resources were available for transactions under the liquidity contract with Rothschild Martin Maurel:
• 2,478 shares
• €262,824.00 in cash
Over the period from 07/01/2023 to 12/31/2023, a total of:
|
Number of
|
Number of
|
Transaction
|
Buy
|
931
|
3,003
|
195,973.30
|
Sell
|
383
|
4,670
|
302,259.53
Resources available at 30 June 2023 were as follows:
• 4,145 shares
• €156,538.00 in cash
At 11 March 2019, the date on which the new liquidity contract was signed, the following resources were available:
• 2,025 shares
• €2,092,635.00 in cash
Number of transactions executed, and volume traded in 2023 second half:
|
Number of transactions executed
|
Volume traded
|
Buy
|
Sell
|
Date
|
Buy
|
Sell
|
Number of shares
|
Share capital
|
Number of shares
|
Share capital
|
03/07/2023
|
4
|
12
|
14
|
880.32
|
259
|
16,539.74
|
04/07/2023
|
5
|
7
|
10
|
654.40
|
59
|
3,855.65
|
05/07/2023
|
13
|
3
|
35
|
2,299.15
|
29
|
1,914.58
|
06/07/2023
|
1
|
8
|
1
|
66,80
|
358
|
23,624.42
|
07/07/2023
|
1
|
4
|
1
|
67.80
|
33
|
2,216.94
|
10/07/2023
|
10
|
3
|
27
|
1,826.01
|
12
|
813.12
|
11/07/2023
|
24
|
2
|
330
|
22,093.50
|
20
|
1,363.60
|
12/07/2023
|
2
|
1
|
2
|
136.00
|
1
|
67.20
|
13/07/2023
|
15
|
4
|
39
|
2,636.40
|
37
|
2,518.59
|
14/07/2023
|
39
|
1
|
71
|
4,757.00
|
1
|
67.60
|
17/07/2023
|
7
|
2
|
13
|
868.01
|
5
|
336.20
|
18/07/2023
|
2
|
1
|
7
|
469.00
|
5
|
336.00
|
19/07/2023
|
6
|
5
|
13
|
877.50
|
24
|
1,635.84
|
20/07/2023
|
9
|
4
|
25
|
1,708.00
|
40
|
2,756.80
|
21/07/2023
|
26
|
0
|
66
|
4,499.88
|
0
|
0
|
24/07/2023
|
5
|
3
|
6
|
407.82
|
19
|
1,304.16
|
25/07/2023
|
40
|
3
|
183
|
12,261.00
|
17
|
1,145.12
|
26/07/2023
|
14
|
1
|
128
|
8,610.56
|
10
|
688.00
|
27/07/2023
|
3
|
0
|
6
|
403.62
|
0
|
0
|
28/07/2023
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
68.60
|
4
|
275.00
|
31/07/2023
|
3
|
3
|
6
|
411.60
|
19
|
1,318.98
|
07/2023
|
230
|
69
|
984
|
66,002.97
|
952
|
62,777.54
|
01/08/2023
|
14
|
2
|
34
|
2,348.04
|
31
|
2,146.44
|
02/08/2023
|
3
|
25
|
7
|
484.05
|
54
|
3,817.80
|
03/08/2023
|
7
|
3
|
18
|
1,268.28
|
5
|
355.80
|
04/08/2023
|
3
|
1
|
6
|
426.24
|
1
|
71.40
|
07/08/2023
|
4
|
0
|
6
|
424.62
|
0
|
0
|
08/08/2023
|
5
|
1
|
10
|
704.60
|
1
|
70.20
|
09/08/2023
|
14
|
1
|
48
|
3,314.40
|
1
|
70.20
|
10/08/2023
|
2
|
1
|
2
|
140.00
|
1
|
70.00
|
11/08/2023
|
4
|
1
|
5
|
350.20
|
1
|
70.00
|
14/08/2023
|
9
|
1
|
18
|
1,249.74
|
1
|
70.00
|
15/08/2023
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
68.60
|
1
|
68.60
|
16/08/2023
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
68.60
|
1
|
68.60
|
17/08/2023
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
137.20
|
0
|
0
|
18/08/2023
|
3
|
0
|
5
|
341.00
|
0
|
0
|
21/08/2023
|
9
|
1
|
18
|
1,218.42
|
1
|
68.20
|
22/08/2023
|
2
|
1
|
2
|
135.60
|
1
|
67.80
|
23/08/2023
|
7
|
1
|
9
|
607.86
|
1
|
67.80
|
24/08/2023
|
3
|
2
|
7
|
469.84
|
11
|
743.16
|
25/08/2023
|
3
|
1
|
3
|
202.80
|
1
|
67.60
|
28/08/2023
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
67.60
|
10
|
679.60
|
29/08/2023
|
2
|
1
|
4
|
272.00
|
1
|
68.00
|
30/08/2023
|
3
|
1
|
4
|
271.80
|
1
|
68.00
|
31/08/2023
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
135.60
|
8
|
545.20
|
08/2023
|
104
|
50
|
213
|
14,707.09
|
133
|
9,254.40
|
01/09/2023
|
8
|
4
|
20
|
1,342.80
|
27
|
1,798.20
|
04/09/2023
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
131.20
|
0
|
0
|
05/09/2023
|
31
|
7
|
133
|
8,468.11
|
354
|
21,597.54
|
06/09/2023
|
4
|
2
|
7
|
454.23
|
12
|
784.32
|
07/09/2023
|
2
|
1
|
2
|
129.60
|
1
|
64.80
|
08/09/2023
|
8
|
2
|
21
|
1,353.24
|
13
|
852.28
|
11/09/2023
|
5
|
1
|
10
|
649.60
|
1
|
65.20
|
12/09/2023
|
6
|
2
|
19
|
1,222.65
|
33
|
2,109.36
|
13/09/2023
|
9
|
1
|
22
|
1,390.84
|
1
|
63.80
|
14/09/2023
|
4
|
0
|
11
|
688.05
|
0
|
0
|
15/09/2023
|
5
|
0
|
13
|
816.27
|
0
|
0
|
18/09/2023
|
9
|
0
|
19
|
1,182.56
|
0
|
0
|
19/09/2023
|
8
|
1
|
20
|
1,234.80
|
1
|
62.20
|
20/09/2023
|
2
|
3
|
3
|
188.40
|
19
|
1 196.24
|
21/09/2023
|
9
|
0
|
27
|
1,675.08
|
0
|
0
|
22/09/2023
|
9
|
1
|
22
|
1,373.90
|
1
|
63.00
|
25/09/2023
|
7
|
2
|
16
|
999.52
|
6
|
379.98
|
26/09/2023
|
18
|
1
|
69
|
4,246.26
|
1
|
61.20
|
27/09/2023
|
9
|
0
|
26
|
1,622.40
|
0
|
0
|
28/09/2023
|
1
|
1
|
3
|
187.20
|
99
|
6,197.40
|
29/09/2023
|
9
|
6
|
22
|
1,366.64
|
96
|
6,050.88
|
09/2023
|
165
|
35
|
487
|
30,723.35
|
665
|
41,346.40
|
02/10/2023
|
15
|
0
|
40
|
2,445.20
|
0
|
0
|
03/10/2023
|
5
|
1
|
10
|
618.00
|
1
|
62.00
|
04/10/2023
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
307.40
|
201
|
12,301.20
|
05/10/2023
|
3
|
3
|
8
|
486.64
|
37
|
2,254.04
|
06/10/2023
|
4
|
4
|
32
|
1,944.96
|
21
|
1,288.35
|
09/10/2023
|
6
|
1
|
17
|
1,037.85
|
1
|
61.80
|
10/10/2023
|
9
|
1
|
25
|
1,531.75
|
1
|
61.80
|
11/10/2023
|
7
|
1
|
14
|
855.12
|
1
|
61.40
|
12/10/2023
|
4
|
3
|
8
|
489.60
|
22
|
1 363.12
|
13/10/2023
|
8
|
2
|
20
|
1 236.60
|
9
|
567.99
|
16/10/2023
|
2
|
1
|
7
|
441.84
|
9
|
574.20
|
17/10/2023
|
3
|
11
|
8
|
515.04
|
120
|
7,802.40
|
18/10/2023
|
2
|
4
|
4
|
257.00
|
34
|
2 211.70
|
19/10/2023
|
3
|
1
|
9
|
573.48
|
5
|
320.00
|
20/10/2023
|
5
|
1
|
9
|
570.87
|
1
|
63.60
|
23/10/2023
|
21
|
7
|
31
|
1,979.35
|
67
|
4,314.80
|
24/10/2023
|
11
|
2
|
28
|
1,800.40
|
40
|
2,588.80
|
25/10/2023
|
4
|
2
|
9
|
579.60
|
23
|
1,472.46
|
26/10/2023
|
2
|
4
|
2
|
129.20
|
17
|
1 097.18
|
27/10/2023
|
22
|
4
|
36
|
2,296.80
|
25
|
1,613.00
|
30/10/2023
|
15
|
2
|
134
|
8,541.16
|
14
|
907.20
|
31/10/2023
|
3
|
3
|
4
|
257.40
|
15
|
963.60
|
10/2023
|
157
|
62
|
460
|
28,895.26
|
664
|
41,950.64
|
01/11/2023
|
6
|
1
|
13
|
840.45
|
1
|
64.80
|
02/11/2023
|
4
|
1
|
7
|
453.25
|
1
|
64.80
|
03/11/2023
|
25
|
6
|
101
|
6,415.52
|
8
|
510.56
|
06/11/2023
|
8
|
4
|
25
|
1,586.50
|
20
|
1,289.80
|
07/11/2023
|
10
|
2
|
25
|
1,597.25
|
4
|
257.60
|
08/11/2023
|
18
|
4
|
90
|
5,657.40
|
31
|
1,954.24
|
09/11/2023
|
6
|
16
|
12
|
758.04
|
115
|
7,365.75
|
10/11/2023
|
6
|
4
|
15
|
954.30
|
4
|
256.40
|
13/11/2023
|
6
|
2
|
17
|
1,080.52
|
10
|
644.00
|
14/11/2023
|
3
|
9
|
6
|
376.62
|
205
|
13,150.75
|
15/11/2023
|
7
|
4
|
14
|
895.30
|
100
|
6,360.00
|
16/11/2023
|
3
|
3
|
9
|
575.46
|
23
|
1,480.97
|
17/11/2023
|
4
|
1
|
13
|
835.51
|
9
|
585.00
|
20/11/2023
|
6
|
4
|
16
|
1,032.80
|
47
|
3,049.83
|
21/11/2023
|
13
|
3
|
27
|
1,744.20
|
25
|
1,625.00
|
22/11/2023
|
0
|
7
|
0
|
0
|
212
|
13,780.00
|
23/11/2023
|
3
|
4
|
6
|
389.22
|
51
|
3,315.00
|
24/11/2023
|
0
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
40
|
2,600.00
|
27/11/2023
|
2
|
4
|
3
|
195.42
|
33
|
2,188.56
|
28/11/2023
|
10
|
4
|
25
|
1,647.75
|
110
|
7,260.00
|
29/11/2023
|
5
|
2
|
11
|
721.05
|
31
|
2 030.19
|
30/11/2023
|
4
|
6
|
9
|
586.80
|
139
|
9,035.00
|
11/2023
|
149
|
95
|
444
|
28,343.36
|
1 219
|
78,868.25
|
01/12/2023
|
1
|
6
|
3
|
195.00
|
103
|
6,695.00
|
04/12/2023
|
0
|
7
|
0
|
0
|
100
|
6,593.00
|
05/12/2023
|
9
|
4
|
25
|
1,647.25
|
65
|
4,326.40
|
06/12/2023
|
9
|
0
|
23
|
1,508.11
|
0
|
0
|
07/12/2023
|
6
|
7
|
13
|
852.67
|
296
|
19,240.00
|
08/12/2023
|
4
|
2
|
10
|
647.80
|
2
|
130.00
|
11/12/2023
|
2
|
5
|
5
|
323.60
|
113
|
7,281.72
|
12/12/2023
|
2
|
3
|
2
|
128.80
|
11
|
712.80
|
13/12/2023
|
7
|
1
|
10
|
643.40
|
1
|
64.40
|
14/12/2023
|
5
|
9
|
10
|
642.00
|
60
|
3,936.60
|
15/12/2023
|
6
|
2
|
12
|
787.08
|
11
|
729.96
|
18/12/2023
|
12
|
1
|
60
|
3,927.00
|
1
|
66.60
|
19/12/2023
|
5
|
5
|
8
|
522.00
|
68
|
4,420.00
|
20/12/2023
|
2
|
2
|
8
|
519.44
|
37
|
2,423.87
|
21/12/2023
|
14
|
0
|
49
|
3,215.87
|
0
|
0
|
22/12/2023
|
6
|
0
|
13
|
859.04
|
0
|
0
|
27/12/2023
|
5
|
7
|
13
|
852.80
|
53
|
3,567.43
|
28/12/2023
|
19
|
5
|
95
|
6,341.25
|
60
|
4 071.00
|
29/12/2023
|
12
|
6
|
56
|
3,688.16
|
56
|
3,803.52
|
12/2023
|
126
|
72
|
415
|
27,301.27
|
1 037
|
68,062.30
|
Total 2S 2023
|
931
|
383
|
3 003
|
195,973.30
|
4 670
|
302,259.53
About SFL
Leader in the prime segment of the Parisian commercial real estate market, Société Foncière Lyonnaise stands out for the quality of its property portfolio, which is valued at €7.9 billion and is focused on the Central Business District of Paris (#cloud.paris, Edouard VII, Washington Plaza, etc.), and for the quality of its client portfolio, which is composed of prestigious companies. As France’s oldest property company, SFL demonstrates year after year an unwavering commitment to its strategy focused on creating a high value in use for users and, ultimately, substantial appraisal values for its properties. With its sights firmly set on the future, SFL is committed to sustainable real estate with the aim of building the city of tomorrow and helping to reduce carbon emissions in its sector.
Stock market: Euronext Paris Compartment A – Euronext Paris ISIN FR0000033409 – Bloomberg: FLY FP – Reuters: FLYP PA
S&P rating: BBB+ stable outlook