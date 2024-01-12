Half-Yearly Report on the SFL Liquidity Contract

PARIS--()--Regulatory News:

SFL (Paris:FLY):

Information disclosed pursuant to AMF decision no. 2018-01 of 2 July 2018 (Chapter II – Article 2.3) establishing an accepted market practice for liquidity contracts on shares.

Half-yearly report:

At 31 December 2023, the following resources were available for transactions under the liquidity contract with Rothschild Martin Maurel:

• 2,478 shares
• €262,824.00 in cash

Over the period from 07/01/2023 to 12/31/2023, a total of:

Number of
transactions
executed

Number of
shares traded

Transaction
amount

Buy

931

3,003

195,973.30

Sell

383

4,670

302,259.53

Resources available at 30 June 2023 were as follows:

• 4,145 shares
• €156,538.00 in cash

At 11 March 2019, the date on which the new liquidity contract was signed, the following resources were available:

• 2,025 shares
• €2,092,635.00 in cash

Number of transactions executed, and volume traded in 2023 second half:

Number of transactions executed

Volume traded

Buy

Sell

Date

Buy

Sell

Number of shares

Share capital
(€)

Number of shares

Share capital
(€)

03/07/2023

4

12

14

880.32

259

16,539.74

04/07/2023

5

7

10

654.40

59

3,855.65

05/07/2023

13

3

35

2,299.15

29

1,914.58

06/07/2023

1

8

1

66,80

358

23,624.42

07/07/2023

1

4

1

67.80

33

2,216.94

10/07/2023

10

3

27

1,826.01

12

813.12

11/07/2023

24

2

330

22,093.50

20

1,363.60

12/07/2023

2

1

2

136.00

1

67.20

13/07/2023

15

4

39

2,636.40

37

2,518.59

14/07/2023

39

1

71

4,757.00

1

67.60

17/07/2023

7

2

13

868.01

5

336.20

18/07/2023

2

1

7

469.00

5

336.00

19/07/2023

6

5

13

877.50

24

1,635.84

20/07/2023

9

4

25

1,708.00

40

2,756.80

21/07/2023

26

0

66

4,499.88

0

0

24/07/2023

5

3

6

407.82

19

1,304.16

25/07/2023

40

3

183

12,261.00

17

1,145.12

26/07/2023

14

1

128

8,610.56

10

688.00

27/07/2023

3

0

6

403.62

0

0

28/07/2023

1

2

1

68.60

4

275.00

31/07/2023

3

3

6

411.60

19

1,318.98

07/2023

230

69

984

66,002.97

952

62,777.54

01/08/2023

14

2

34

2,348.04

31

2,146.44

02/08/2023

3

25

7

484.05

54

3,817.80

03/08/2023

7

3

18

1,268.28

5

355.80

04/08/2023

3

1

6

426.24

1

71.40

07/08/2023

4

0

6

424.62

0

0

08/08/2023

5

1

10

704.60

1

70.20

09/08/2023

14

1

48

3,314.40

1

70.20

10/08/2023

2

1

2

140.00

1

70.00

11/08/2023

4

1

5

350.20

1

70.00

14/08/2023

9

1

18

1,249.74

1

70.00

15/08/2023

1

1

1

68.60

1

68.60

16/08/2023

1

1

1

68.60

1

68.60

17/08/2023

2

0

2

137.20

0

0

18/08/2023

3

0

5

341.00

0

0

21/08/2023

9

1

18

1,218.42

1

68.20

22/08/2023

2

1

2

135.60

1

67.80

23/08/2023

7

1

9

607.86

1

67.80

24/08/2023

3

2

7

469.84

11

743.16

25/08/2023

3

1

3

202.80

1

67.60

28/08/2023

1

2

1

67.60

10

679.60

29/08/2023

2

1

4

272.00

1

68.00

30/08/2023

3

1

4

271.80

1

68.00

31/08/2023

2

2

2

135.60

8

545.20

08/2023

104

50

213

14,707.09

133

9,254.40

01/09/2023

8

4

20

1,342.80

27

1,798.20

04/09/2023

2

0

2

131.20

0

0

05/09/2023

31

7

133

8,468.11

354

21,597.54

06/09/2023

4

2

7

454.23

12

784.32

07/09/2023

2

1

2

129.60

1

64.80

08/09/2023

8

2

21

1,353.24

13

852.28

11/09/2023

5

1

10

649.60

1

65.20

12/09/2023

6

2

19

1,222.65

33

2,109.36

13/09/2023

9

1

22

1,390.84

1

63.80

14/09/2023

4

0

11

688.05

0

0

15/09/2023

5

0

13

816.27

0

0

18/09/2023

9

0

19

1,182.56

0

0

19/09/2023

8

1

20

1,234.80

1

62.20

20/09/2023

2

3

3

188.40

19

1 196.24

21/09/2023

9

0

27

1,675.08

0

0

22/09/2023

9

1

22

1,373.90

1

63.00

25/09/2023

7

2

16

999.52

6

379.98

26/09/2023

18

1

69

4,246.26

1

61.20

27/09/2023

9

0

26

1,622.40

0

0

28/09/2023

1

1

3

187.20

99

6,197.40

29/09/2023

9

6

22

1,366.64

96

6,050.88

09/2023

165

35

487

30,723.35

665

41,346.40

02/10/2023

15

0

40

2,445.20

0

0

03/10/2023

5

1

10

618.00

1

62.00

04/10/2023

3

4

5

307.40

201

12,301.20

05/10/2023

3

3

8

486.64

37

2,254.04

06/10/2023

4

4

32

1,944.96

21

1,288.35

09/10/2023

6

1

17

1,037.85

1

61.80

10/10/2023

9

1

25

1,531.75

1

61.80

11/10/2023

7

1

14

855.12

1

61.40

12/10/2023

4

3

8

489.60

22

1 363.12

13/10/2023

8

2

20

1 236.60

9

567.99

16/10/2023

2

1

7

441.84

9

574.20

17/10/2023

3

11

8

515.04

120

7,802.40

18/10/2023

2

4

4

257.00

34

2 211.70

19/10/2023

3

1

9

573.48

5

320.00

20/10/2023

5

1

9

570.87

1

63.60

23/10/2023

21

7

31

1,979.35

67

4,314.80

24/10/2023

11

2

28

1,800.40

40

2,588.80

25/10/2023

4

2

9

579.60

23

1,472.46

26/10/2023

2

4

2

129.20

17

1 097.18

27/10/2023

22

4

36

2,296.80

25

1,613.00

30/10/2023

15

2

134

8,541.16

14

907.20

31/10/2023

3

3

4

257.40

15

963.60

10/2023

157

62

460

28,895.26

664

41,950.64

01/11/2023

6

1

13

840.45

1

64.80

02/11/2023

4

1

7

453.25

1

64.80

03/11/2023

25

6

101

6,415.52

8

510.56

06/11/2023

8

4

25

1,586.50

20

1,289.80

07/11/2023

10

2

25

1,597.25

4

257.60

08/11/2023

18

4

90

5,657.40

31

1,954.24

09/11/2023

6

16

12

758.04

115

7,365.75

10/11/2023

6

4

15

954.30

4

256.40

13/11/2023

6

2

17

1,080.52

10

644.00

14/11/2023

3

9

6

376.62

205

13,150.75

15/11/2023

7

4

14

895.30

100

6,360.00

16/11/2023

3

3

9

575.46

23

1,480.97

17/11/2023

4

1

13

835.51

9

585.00

20/11/2023

6

4

16

1,032.80

47

3,049.83

21/11/2023

13

3

27

1,744.20

25

1,625.00

22/11/2023

0

7

0

0

212

13,780.00

23/11/2023

3

4

6

389.22

51

3,315.00

24/11/2023

0

4

0

0

40

2,600.00

27/11/2023

2

4

3

195.42

33

2,188.56

28/11/2023

10

4

25

1,647.75

110

7,260.00

29/11/2023

5

2

11

721.05

31

2 030.19

30/11/2023

4

6

9

586.80

139

9,035.00

11/2023

149

95

444

28,343.36

1 219

78,868.25

01/12/2023

1

6

3

195.00

103

6,695.00

04/12/2023

0

7

0

0

100

6,593.00

05/12/2023

9

4

25

1,647.25

65

4,326.40

06/12/2023

9

0

23

1,508.11

0

0

07/12/2023

6

7

13

852.67

296

19,240.00

08/12/2023

4

2

10

647.80

2

130.00

11/12/2023

2

5

5

323.60

113

7,281.72

12/12/2023

2

3

2

128.80

11

712.80

13/12/2023

7

1

10

643.40

1

64.40

14/12/2023

5

9

10

642.00

60

3,936.60

15/12/2023

6

2

12

787.08

11

729.96

18/12/2023

12

1

60

3,927.00

1

66.60

19/12/2023

5

5

8

522.00

68

4,420.00

20/12/2023

2

2

8

519.44

37

2,423.87

21/12/2023

14

0

49

3,215.87

0

0

22/12/2023

6

0

13

859.04

0

0

27/12/2023

5

7

13

852.80

53

3,567.43

28/12/2023

19

5

95

6,341.25

60

4 071.00

29/12/2023

12

6

56

3,688.16

56

3,803.52

12/2023

126

72

415

27,301.27

1 037

68,062.30

Total 2S 2023

931

383

3 003

195,973.30

4 670

302,259.53

About SFL

Leader in the prime segment of the Parisian commercial real estate market, Société Foncière Lyonnaise stands out for the quality of its property portfolio, which is valued at €7.9 billion and is focused on the Central Business District of Paris (#cloud.paris, Edouard VII, Washington Plaza, etc.), and for the quality of its client portfolio, which is composed of prestigious companies. As France’s oldest property company, SFL demonstrates year after year an unwavering commitment to its strategy focused on creating a high value in use for users and, ultimately, substantial appraisal values for its properties. With its sights firmly set on the future, SFL is committed to sustainable real estate with the aim of building the city of tomorrow and helping to reduce carbon emissions in its sector.

Stock market: Euronext Paris Compartment A – Euronext Paris ISIN FR0000033409 – Bloomberg: FLY FP – Reuters: FLYP PA

S&P rating: BBB+ stable outlook

Contacts

SFL – Thomas Fareng – T +33 (0)1 42 97 27 00 – t.fareng@fonciere-lyonnaise.com
www.fonciere-lyonnaise.com

Contacts

SFL – Thomas Fareng – T +33 (0)1 42 97 27 00 – t.fareng@fonciere-lyonnaise.com
www.fonciere-lyonnaise.com