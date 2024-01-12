St. Peter's Health Partners and Anthem Blue Cross Announce Multi-Year Contract with Enhanced Value-Based Healthcare and Improved Data Connectivity

ALBANY, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--St. Peter’s Health Partners and Anthem Blue Cross in New York (formerly Empire BlueCross) announced today a new, multi-year provider network agreement. The agreement secures long-term access to affordable healthcare for St. Peter’s Health Partners patients covered by Anthem health plans.

As part of the agreement, the two organizations will accelerate their collaboration on several innovative initiatives, including advance data connectivity and value-based care (VBC) models designed to improve health outcomes and better control costs for care for St. Peter’s Health Partners patients covered by Anthem health plans.

St. Peter’s Health Partners and Anthem will incorporate Epic Payer Platform into regular operations, a technology that will streamline secure patient data flow between the organizations, bolster operational efficiency, accelerate approval processes, and improve patient outcomes. The platform’s Clinical Data Exchange simplifies processes and reduces the administrative burden for medical teams, allowing doctors to spend less time doing paperwork and more time treating patients.

“We are pleased that an agreement with Anthem Blue Cross could be reached without disruption to patient care,” said Dr. Steven Hanks, president and CEO, St. Peter's Health Partners and St. Joseph's Health. “St. Peter’s Health Partners looks forward to our continued partnership with Anthem Blue Cross in serving our communities with the high-quality care people need and trust.”

While St. Peter’s Health Partners and Anthem have long partnered on VBC delivery and quality-based payment models, the new agreement expands that work to include Anthem’s advanced VBC methodology. This represents further progress in moving toward healthcare models that align payment with improved health outcomes and reduced cost trends.

“We are committed to doing all we can to provide access to high-quality, affordable healthcare in upstate New York, and our growing partnership with St. Peter’s Health Partners will do just that,” said Victor DeStefano, president of Anthem Blue Cross in New York. “In addition to streamlining how we share clinical information to better coordinate care, this agreement expands our work to align provider payments to quality outcomes, ultimately improving the health of the New Yorkers we mutually serve.”

About Trinity Health

Trinity Health is one of the largest not-for-profit, Catholic health care systems in the nation. It is a family of 121,000 colleagues and nearly 36,500 physicians and clinicians caring for diverse communities across 27 states. Nationally recognized for care and experience, the Trinity Health system includes 101 hospitals, 126 continuing care locations, the second largest PACE program in the country, 136 urgent care locations and many other health and well-being services. In fiscal year 2023, the Livonia, Michigan-based health system invested $1.5 billion in its communities in the form of charity care and other community benefit programs. For more information, visit us at www.trinity-health.org, or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X (formerly known as Twitter).

About St. Peter’s Health Partners

With 11,000 employees in more than 170 locations, St. Peter’s Health Partners is one of the Capital Region’s largest and most comprehensive not-for-profit integrated health care networks, and provides high-quality, compassionate, and sophisticated care to thousands of people every day. St. Peter’s Health Partners is a member of Trinity Health, one of the nation’s largest Catholic health systems. For more information, please visit www.SPHP.com.

About Anthem Blue Cross in New York

Serving the 11 eastern and southeastern counties of New York State, Anthem Blue Cross is on a mission to materially and measurably improve the health of New Yorkers. Anthem Blue Cross is the trade name of Anthem HealthChoice Assurance, Inc., and Anthem HealthChoice HMO, Inc., independent licensees of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. Anthem is committed to improving lives and communities, and in 2023, Anthem was named one of the Albany Times Union’s Top Workplaces. Additional information about Anthem is available at www.anthembluecross.com. Follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.