Securonix Joins World Economic Forum’s Elite Unicorn Community

Securonix, Inc., a leader in Unified Defense SIEM, today announced it has joined the World Economic Forum's Unicorn community. As a Unicorn community member, Securonix will engage in the World Economic Forum's Centre for Cybersecurity and provide its unique insights and guidance to reinforce the importance of cybersecurity as a strategic business imperative and drive global public-private action to address systemic cybersecurity challenges.

As the international organization for public-private cooperation, the World Economic Forum engages the foremost political, business, cultural and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. The Unicorn community, part of the Forum’s Innovators Communities, unites leading elite hypergrowth companies that are valued at more than $1 billion with innovative technologies across different sectors. These organizations coalesce around their strong mission orientation and proven global impact.

“We are proud to be selected to join the World Economic Forum’s Unicorn community and work with the Centre for Cybersecurity to advance its mission of ensuring every individual and organization can securely benefit from ongoing digital and technological progress,” said Nayaki Nayyar, Chief Executive Officer, Securonix. “Securonix and the Centre for Cybersecurity share a common vision for the future of cybersecurity, including the need to prioritize building cyber resilience, strengthening global cooperation between public and private stakeholders, and navigating challenges associated with emerging cyber frontiers. We look forward to collaborating with members of the Unicorn community and Forum’s Innovators Communities to jointly develop and champion impact-oriented initiatives that positively affect global society.”

The Securonix platform is purpose-built to defend modern enterprises against advanced threats in today’s complex hybrid environments. Recently named a leader for the fourth consecutive time in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) and a Customers’ Choice in the 2023 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), Securonix pioneered User Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA) with an analytics-centric approach to security monitoring, extended to next-gen SIEM with a scalable cloud-native architecture, and introduced native SOAR capabilities to deliver a true end-to-end security operations fabric for threat detection and response. The company recently launched the industry’s first Unified Defense SIEM that provides organizations with 365 days of ’Hot’ searchable data and introduced an integration with ChatGPT that delivers generative AI capabilities within Securonix Investigate.

“Securonix has a rich history of innovation and providing cutting-edge solutions that address the industry’s most complex problems,” added Nayyar. “It is important for us to use our position as a global leader to reinforce the importance of cybersecurity as a key priority, foster cooperative relationships across industries and sectors to enable safe digital transformation, and share our expertise to help define the future of cybersecurity.”

Chief executive officers and founders of the Unicorn community will convene in Davos January 15-19, 2024, for the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting to join the dialogue on global challenges and discuss technologies that promise to propel economic growth, empower people and facilitate progress towards sustainable development. Nayyar will moderate a panel of private sector, government and academia that explores the quantum revolution and its implications for digital security. The National Institute of Standards and Technology expects that quantum computers will beat the most widely adopted encryption standards by 2029, and the panel’s work in exploring strategies to fortify encryption and authentication methods against quantum threats is foundational to the Forum’s approach to quantum cybersecurity.

For more information on the Forum’s 2024 annual meeting, please visit: https://www.weforum.org/events/world-economic-forum-annual-meeting-2024/.

About Securonix

Securonix is leading the evolution of SIEM for today’s hybrid cloud, data-driven enterprises. Securonix Unified Defense SIEM provides organizations with the first and only content-driven threat detection, investigation, and response (TDIR) solution built with a highly scalable data cloud and a unified experience from the analyst to the CISO. The innovative cloud-native solution enables organizations to scale up their security operations and keep up with evolving threats. For more information, visit www.securonix.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

About The Innovator Communities

The Innovator Communities are a group of the world’s most promising start-ups and scale-ups at the forefront of technological and business model innovation. Comprised of three sub-communities, the Technology Pioneers, Global Innovators, and Unicorns, the Innovator Communities accompany start-ups along their growth journey. The World Economic Forum provides the sub-communities with a platform to engage with public- and private-sector leaders and to contribute new solutions to overcome current crises and build future resiliency. Companies who are invited to join the Innovator Communities will engage with one or more of the Forum’s Platforms, as relevant, to help define the global agenda on key issues.