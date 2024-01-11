Easterly Government Properties Receives Investment Grade Credit Rating

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE: DEA) today announced that the company received an investment grade issuer credit rating from Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (“KBRA”) of BBB with Stable Outlook.

“Receiving this investment grade rating from KBRA is reflective of the strong underlying credit quality of our cashflows and the secure balance sheet we have built at Easterly Government Properties,” stated Allison Marino, Easterly’s Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer. “With approximately 99% of our annualized lease income coming from KBRA’s AAA rated U.S. Government credit, we intend to utilize our attractive cost of capital to drive shareholder value.”

“We are pleased KBRA recognizes the strength of our balance sheet supported by leases of mission critical facilities to government agencies with an enduring mission,” said Darrell Crate, Chief Executive Officer of Easterly Government Properties. “We expect to use this rating to expand our capital base and support earnings growth for our shareholders.”

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, D.C. and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA). For further information on the company and its properties, please visit www.easterlyreit.com.

