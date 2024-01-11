Onbe and TimeForge Serve Up Same-Day Digital Tip Payouts to Restaurant Workers

CHICAGO & PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Onbe, a leading corporate payouts platform, today announces its partnership with TimeForge, a full-featured labor management system for the retail and food service industries, to transform the traditionally cash-heavy tip payout process into a seamless digital-first experience offering a range of popular payment choices. The new partnership with Onbe simplifies the payments side of restaurant management by providing a tip-tracking solution from TimeForge, integrated with Onbe’s digital payout offerings, to 14,000 restaurants, grocery stores and other retail groups and their approximately 840,000 employees.

Through TimeForge’s partnership with Custom Business Solutions (CBS), this tip-tracking solution will be an option available to the approximately 11,000 CBS customer locations on all of their supported POS platforms, including NorthStar, Micros, Aloha, and POSitouch. Restaurant operators will be able to calculate tips quickly and accurately at the end of every shift and pay workers immediately via reloadable digital cards.

Just 16 percent of diners pay for their restaurant meals with cash, according to research from PYMNTS, with the remainder using digital and electronic payment methods ranging from credit cards to mobile wallets. As a result, restaurants often don’t have enough cash on hand to tip out staff at the end of a shift, and tip distribution creates additional work and complexity for busy managers. TimeForge’s software solution eliminates the hassle of calculating tip pools and reconciling credit card tips by making it simple to sync data between POS and payroll platforms, ensuring that restaurant employees receive accurate payouts. When integrated with Onbe’s payouts gateway, the solution allows restaurants to replace cash tips with more secure and convenient options that fit the way today’s workforce prefers to pay and get paid: digitally and instantly.

“Payout choice is fundamental to Onbe’s offerings – empowering individuals with the secure, fast and convenient options they want while enabling businesses to easily manage those payouts, reducing risk and complexity,” said Bala Janakiraman, CEO of Onbe. “We’re proud to partner with TimeForge in helping evolve a traditionally cash-heavy process to deliver in-demand digital payout experiences, starting with the restaurant industry, making tip distribution fast and seamless.”

With the fully managed solution, restaurants can not only automate many aspects of the tip distribution process, but they benefit from Onbe’s features such as built-in fraud prevention and escheatment services that make money management and bookkeeping even simpler. Workers have access to simple online and mobile account tools, allowing them to track, manage and move their money with ease.

“In recent years, restaurants have embraced digital technology, with advances in food delivery and payment acceptance leading to transformative results, and the instant payment experience from TimeForge and Onbe is an extension of that push to modernize the industry” said Anthony Presley, CEO of TimeForge. “We are proud to work with Onbe to make the payout experience more convenient for both restaurants and their staff and we look forward to seeing our customers experience less turnover and faster hiring as a result.”

In industries known for slim profit margins and high operating costs, such as in restaurants and the broader leisure and hospitality sectors, streamlining the tip distribution process is one more way to yield time and cost savings. Digital-first tip payout solutions are sure to join other innovations such as online ordering as an industry standard, equipping restaurants to operate more efficiently, deliver an improved experience for their employees and meet the future of the fast-evolving food-service industry.

About TimeForge

TimeForge is a leading labor management platform that provides software to help retail and restaurant businesses control labor costs and operate more efficiently. The platform includes employee scheduling, timekeeping, communication, hiring and onboarding, manager logbooks, labor analytics, and task management products that scale seamlessly. Today, thousands of businesses use TimeForge’s powerful, easy-to-use tools and integrations to delight employees and empower busy managers. To learn more, visit timeforge.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Onbe

With more than 25 years of industry experience and offices in Chicago, Philadelphia and London, Onbe is a fintech that manages and modernizes customer and workforce disbursements for corporate clients ranging from mid-market to the Fortune 500. Onbe’s team of experts and technology platform offers clients a turnkey solution to offload their entire B2C payment operations, relieving them of the cost, complexity and risk that come with orchestrating these payments in-house. Backed by top-tier investors, Onbe delivers on today’s consumer expectations for instant, digital and seamless payments. To learn more, visit www.onbe.com and follow us on LinkedIn.