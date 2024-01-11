Sentar Awarded DLA SBIR Contract to Enhance Operational Resiliency with Digital Twin Technology

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sentar, Inc. (Sentar), a women-owned small business specializing in advanced cyber intelligence solutions and technology, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract by the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA). This contract will enable Sentar to integrate cyber attack protection technology into Digital Twin architectures to enhance operational resiliency and protect against emerging cyber threats in operational technology (OT) systems.

Under the SBIR Phase I Proof of Concept, Sentar will leverage its expertise in cybersecurity and innovative technologies to analyze, map, and predict cyber attacks against the Digital Twin of a small manufacturing system. By utilizing synthetic data on potential cyberattack vectors, Sentar aims to identify and counter cyberattacks at the intrusion detection layer before they can infiltrate the OT system. This groundbreaking approach will enable DLA to proactively defend against known and unknown vulnerabilities, ensuring the protection of critical network infrastructure, systems, and data.

"We are honored to be selected by the Defense Logistics Agency for this important SBIR contract," said Gary Mayes, Senior Director of Research and Development at Sentar. "Integrating our cyber attack analysis and prediction technology into Digital Twin architectures will provide a new level of awareness and protection for operational technology systems, safeguarding them from malicious cyber actors and potential damage."

Sentar is committed to delivering innovative solutions that address the evolving cybersecurity challenges faced by government agencies and organizations. With a strong track record of providing cutting-edge cybersecurity products and services, Sentar is well-positioned to support DLA's mission of protecting operational technology systems from harmful cyber infiltrations.

The work will be performed in Huntsville, AL starting immediately.

About Sentar, Inc.

Sentar is a leading cyber intelligence solutions provider focused on the National Security sector. Its cyber domain solutions blend expertise in cybersecurity, intelligence & analytics, and systems & software engineering to deliver superior results to mission partners. Key clients include the Defense Health Agency, the U.S. Army, the U.S. Navy, and Missile Defense Agency. Sentar has offices in Huntsville, Alabama; Charleston, South Carolina; San Diego, California; Columbia, Maryland; and San Antonio, Texas. Visit www.sentar.com for more information.