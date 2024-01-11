Extremity Medical to Expand Orthopedic Extremity Implant Systems Through Strategic Relationship With Henry Schein as Well as Growth Financings

PARSIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a landmark development for the orthopedic implant industry, Extremity Medical LLC, a pioneering medical engineering firm, has announced a strategic relationship with Henry Schein, Inc., a global healthcare solutions company. This relationship will enable Extremity Medical to expand its innovative orthopedic extremity implant systems, enhancing healthcare outcomes for patients worldwide. In addition, Extremity Medical completed growth debt financings from June through November that will help fuel the Company’s growth.

Extremity Medical is known for designing, developing, and marketing innovative medical devices for extremity orthopedic procedures for fusion, fixation, and motion preservation. Their biomechanically engineered foot and ankle implants (IO FiX, Freedom Lapidus, OMNI Plating Systems and Axis Charcot Fixation System) are noted for better compression, greater stability, and minimal surgical trauma — all of which are known to promote faster healing, especially in compromised patients and challenging cases. The company’s KinematX Total Wrist Arthroplasty System is a revolutionary total wrist implant engineered for optimal kinematics, known for significant improvement in range of motion.

"We are thrilled to work with Henry Schein in our journey to redefine extremity orthopedic care," said Matthew Lyons, CEO of Extremity Medical. "Henry Schein’s global distribution, technology and team will enable us to enhance our product offerings and expand our reach, ultimately improving patient care and outcomes."

The strategic relationship with Henry Schein advances Extremity Medical’s mission to address the increasing healthcare challenges related to foot, ankle, hand, and wrist conditions, especially in an aging and active population. Traditional hardware used in these surgical procedures often leads to significant surgical trauma and post-operative complications. Extremity Medical's unique range of zero- and low-profile implant systems offers a less invasive approach with amplified compression and stability, leveraging mechanical advantage while minimizing surgical trauma.

England & Company, LLC served as exclusive financial advisor and placement agent to Extremity Medical on these transactions and Stern Kilcullen & Rufolo, LLC served as legal advisor to the Company.

Extremity Medical, LLC, was founded in 2008, and is a privately held medical device company based in Parsippany, NJ. The company is known for creating innovative implants and instruments for upper and lower extremity orthopedic procedures, including fusion and motion preservation. Extremity Medical is focused on developing solutions for challenging cases that promote better outcomes, especially in patients with poor bone quality.

