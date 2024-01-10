Healthpeak Properties Enters into a New $236 Million Joint Venture with Breakthrough Properties on the Callan Ridge Lab Campus in Torrey Pines

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE: PEAK) (“Healthpeak”), a leading owner, operator, and developer of real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery, today announced that it has formed a new strategic joint venture with Breakthrough Properties (“Breakthrough”) through a sale of a 65% interest in Healthpeak’s fully leased Callan Ridge lab campus in the Torrey Pines submarket of San Diego.

The formation of the 65% Breakthrough / 35% Healthpeak joint venture values Callan Ridge at $236 million, or $1,275 per square foot, and represents a stabilized cash capitalization rate of 5.3% based on the initial annual rental rate of approximately $67 per square foot.

“This strategic recapitalization was a unique opportunity to partner with Breakthrough, crystallize significant development value creation, and accretively recycle capital back into our business,” said Scott Brinker, President and Chief Executive Officer of Healthpeak. “The strong pricing highlights the underlying demand for our lab assets and allows us to recapture our initial invested capital, while still retaining a 35% interest in the trophy campus. We are excited about the partnership with Breakthrough and look forward to growing the relationship over time.”

Estimated net proceeds to Healthpeak are approximately $130 million after factoring in the company’s share of remaining tenant improvements.

Healthpeak began construction on the 185,000 square foot Callan Ridge campus in 2021. The two-building campus is fully leased to Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc., a subsidiary of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY), through April 2035. The lease on 105,000 square feet commenced in July 2023 and the lease on the remaining 80,000 square feet will commence in July 2024. Callan Ridge has numerous sustainable building features, including a photovoltaic canopy, electrochromic windows, recycled steel and concrete, and drought-tolerant landscaping. The joint venture will pursue LEED Gold certification upon completion of development.

ABOUT HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery. For more information regarding Healthpeak, visit www.healthpeak.com.

