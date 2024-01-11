Axle raises $1.5M in pre-seed funding to revamp critical Wall Street industry

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Axle, a SaaS startup focused on modernizing corporate access on Wall Street, today announced the successful close of $1.5M in pre-seed funding. The round, led by Jackson Gates, founder and Managing Partner of Manresa Ventures in San Francisco, also received support from numerous Wall Street executives and Axle's initial customers.

" Our goal at Axle is to reshape the traditional methods of corporate access during a time of significant industry evolution," says Sam Shapiro, co-founder & CEO of Axle and Goldman Sachs corporate access alumnus. " Drawing from my experience with the industry's limitations and complexities, we have developed a solution that transforms what has been a historically opaque and manual process into an efficient and user-friendly experience.”

Axle's platform combines a state-of-the-art CRM system with essential tools for effective communication, targeted marketing, precise scheduling, and detailed reporting. Designed with efficiency in mind, it streamlines the management of various corporate access events, including Non-Deal Roadshows (NDRs), Conferences, and Post-Earnings Callbacks. The platform ensures personalized engagement seamlessly integrated with workflows, and simplifies the logistics of event marketing, drawing investor interest, and effectively organizing one-on-one meetings.

" In a time where access to information is increasingly AI-driven, the importance of genuine interactions between investors and management is paramount," added Shapiro. " We are committed to advancing this sector with our modern technology, broadening and improving access within the capital markets."

Jackson met Sam and his co-founders, Chris Piper, CTO, and Chris Goodkind, CIO, during the early stages of Axle's development, as they were acquiring their first beta customers and establishing their pricing model. " When I first met Sam it was obvious that he knew this industry inside and out and he knew how to fix it. With Axle, he has an elegant software platform that solves a very specific problem for investor relations and corporate access teams today combined with an enormous vision to find and match the right investors for the right company at the right time. We are thrilled to back him and the team."

Axle serves a wide array of capital market participants, including public companies, investment firms, banks, and investor relations advisors, offering unparalleled connectivity and efficiency tailored to the specific needs of its expanding customer base.

