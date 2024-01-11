ZNet Technologies and Data Resolve Unite to Revolutionize Cloud Security with inDefend Advanced

JAIPUR, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a strategic move, ZNet Technologies, India’s leading cloud distributor offering cloud infrastructure and managed services, has partnered with Data Resolve, an innovator in solutions for safeguarding data and monitoring employees' activities, to fortify cloud environments. This alliance introduces inDefend Advanced, a sophisticated tool for data leakage prevention and employee behavior analysis, into ZNet’s comprehensive cloud security services.

inDefend Advanced is an all-in-one solution that safeguards organization’s data against internal threats and prevents the unauthorized disclosure of sensitive information through different communication channels and endpoints. With this solution, businesses can monitor user behavior and identify potential avenues for confidential data leakage.

"Our goal at ZNet Technologies has always been clear – to assist enterprises in embracing security with digital transformation. This partnership with Data Resolve is a testament to our commitment to providing next-generation cyber protection solutions. It represents a significant step forward in our mission to help businesses with data security and workforce management solutions, ensuring they are digitally enabled, securely and efficiently," ​​said Munesh Jadoun, CEO of ZNet Technologies.

Key features of inDefend Advanced:

Integrated dashboard with unified console

Multi-platform support

Executive reporting

Real-time employee activity monitoring

Effective management of insider threats

Rapid incident response

Cyber intelligence reporting, and more.

This partnership sets a new benchmark in cloud security, potentially transforming data protection standards across various industries.

"We are excited about this partnership with ZNet Technologies, as it aligns perfectly with our vision and strategic direction. Together, we are set to offer comprehensive solutions that will significantly enhance cloud security and data protection, which are crucial in today's digital landscape," ​​said Dhruv Khanna, CEO, Data Resolve Technologies.

This collaboration is a long-term vision towards creating a more secure digital future. ZNet & Data Resolve are committed to continuously evolving and enhancing cloud security solutions.

About ZNet Technologies Private Limited

ZNet Technologies Private Limited, established in 2009, provides B2B cloud technology solutions.

As a distributor and strategic partner of various technology brands, such as Gen, Zoho, Acronis, and Plesk, ZNet not only offers these products but also provides managed services with its team of cloud professionals having over 200 certifications. With an in-house cloud service delivery and business automation platform, ZNet automates service delivery and accurately bills for usage based on consumption.

Overall, ZNet Technologies Private Limited is a leading global provider of cloud, IT infrastructure, and cybersecurity services to partners worldwide. Visit www.znetlive.com for more information.

About Data Resolve

Data Resolve stands out as a rapidly expanding information security company in the APAC region, specializing in data leakage prevention and insider threat monitoring. Their innovative technology and approach enable businesses across various industries to stay ahead in the fast-evolving digital landscape. With over 400 deployments in the Asia Pacific and EMEA regions, Data Resolve has honed its expertise in data security, a crucial factor for business success.

Their global reach includes successful use cases across more than 25 sectors in multiple geographic locations, allowing them to effectively address unique data exfiltration challenges faced by clients. Emphasizing innovation, reliability, and excellence, Data Resolve is committed to empowering clients to harness data and technology for sustainable success in today’s digital era.

For more information, visit https://dataresolve.com/