DecisionRx Announces $100 Million Credit Facility with Carlyle

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DecisionRx, Inc., a value-based healthcare company reducing the cost of care by helping physicians eliminate medication failure, today announced that it has entered into a $100 million credit facility with global investment firm Carlyle.

The financing will support the cost-bearing that is key to DecisionRx’s unique business model: DecisionRx can assume the full cost of delivering Medication Therapy Optimization to patients of Accountable Care Organizations, Medicare Advantage Plans, and self-insured employers. The facility is expected to fund lab testing and comprehensive medication reviews by DecisionRx pharmacists for over 100,000 patients. Medication Therapy Optimization has been shown to reduce total cost of care per Medicare patient by over $3,600 per year.

“This transaction strongly validates investors’ belief in our innovative approach to improving patient outcomes by helping providers avoid medication failure at scale. Much attention is given to buying prescription medications at the right price, but our focus is on selecting the right medications in the first place,” said DecisionRx CEO James Wallace. “Our proprietary platform disrupts the one-size-fits-all prescribing paradigm. We’ve eliminated the barriers that prevent physicians from delivering the highest standard of personalized medication therapy supported by clinical science—in partnership with our clinical pharmacists and informed by data-driven insights from genomics, medical claims, and a comprehensive drug information knowledge base.”

“We are pleased to partner with DecisionRx in this important phase of growth for the company,” said Akhil Bansal, Head of Credit Strategic Solutions at Carlyle. “DecisionRx’s focus on increasing prescribers’ efficacy of care can significantly improve patient outcomes and we believe this will play an important role in the future of value-based care.”

As part of the transaction, Carlyle receives the option to acquire 25% of the outstanding equity of DecisionRx. Aon Securities, LLC. served as an advisor to DecisionRx in arranging the financing. According to Sourna Daneshvar, Managing Director at Aon Securities, “In this transaction, Aon brought to bear its capabilities in the origination of private credit opportunities for institutional investors. We are proud to have acted as a trusted advisor, and to have driven access to capital, for DecisionRx.”

This transaction was led by Carlyle’s Credit Strategic Solutions (“CSS”) team, a group within the Global Credit business focused on private fixed income and asset-backed investments. The highly experienced team leverages the knowledge, sourcing, structuring, and breadth of the entire Carlyle investment platform to deliver tailored asset-focused financing solutions to businesses, specialty finance companies, banks, asset managers, and other originators and owners of diversified pools of assets.

As of September 30, 2023, CSS has deployed more than $1.5 billion year to date.

About DecisionRx

DecisionRx is a technology-enabled healthcare services company, improving patient outcomes and reducing healthcare costs by helping physicians optimize prescribing decisions for their patients. DecisionRx clinical pharmacists work on patients’ behalf to mitigate medication failure by making personalized medication recommendations to prescribers, informed by the latest clinical and data-science, and delivered in a value-based care model. Medication failure accounts for at least 16% of total healthcare spending, and medication therapy optimization has been shown to reduce total annualized cost of care by $3,600 for Medicare patients and $1,200 for patients under age 65.

About Carlyle

Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG) is a global investment firm with deep industry expertise that deploys private capital across three business segments: Global Private Equity, Global Credit and Global Investment Solutions. With $382 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2023, Carlyle’s purpose is to invest wisely and create value on behalf of its investors, portfolio companies and the communities in which we live and invest. Carlyle employs more than 2,200 people in 28 offices across four continents. Further information is available at www.carlyle.com. Follow Carlyle on X @OneCarlyle.

About Aon

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better — to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Our colleagues provide our clients in over 120 countries and sovereignties with advice and solutions that give them the clarity and confidence to make better decisions to protect and grow their business.

