Hims & Hers Teams with Hartford HealthCare to Connect People to In-person Care

SAN FRANCISCO & HARTFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims & Hers”, NYSE: HIMS), the leading health and wellness platform, and Connecticut’s most transformative health system, Hartford HealthCare (HHC), today announced a strategic partnership that broadens access to in-person healthcare services.

The collaboration provides patients with an enhanced and connected healthcare experience when they need care outside the Hims & Hers platform. Licensed medical providers on the platform will be able to seamlessly refer patients to HHC’s distinguished primary and specialty care provider network, when necessary. This can include when Hims & Hers customers have more complex health histories or medical needs, those that may require additional in-person follow-up care or evaluations or are in need of care for conditions not currently supported by the Hims & Hers platform.

This initiative reinforces Hims & Hers' mission to expand access to high-quality, affordable and convenient care by integrating an esteemed Connecticut-based healthcare system into its growing network of provider relationships. The addition of HHC brings the company’s medical system partner network to now include 14 states and Washington, D.C.

“We partnered with Hartford HealthCare because of its unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional care, embracing innovation, and fostering a culture of compassion,” said Hims & Hers Chief Medical Officer Patrick Carroll, MD. “With a focus on patient well-being, cutting-edge treatments, and a dedicated team of healthcare professionals, we know our customers in Connecticut will always receive the best care when they need to see a specialist for treatment beyond our platform.”

Ensuring access to high-quality care continues to be a key priority for Hims & Hers as the company expands into more personalized treatments like the recently announced Heart Health by Hims and Weight Loss by Hims & Hers. HHC is known for many of its specialist care services, including for treatment of cardiovascular health, diabetes and prostate care. Of note, HHC’s Heart & Vascular Institute is a national leader in cardiovascular disease care and provides personalized treatment to more patients and performs more advanced cardiac procedures than any other cardiac program in Connecticut.

“This is how we transform healthcare, making it more affordable and more accessible,” said Karen Goyette, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer HHC. “Partnering with Hims & Hers means consumers can confidently have access to convenient and comprehensive care with both in-person and digital healthcare solutions — delivering more accessible, coordinated and personalized care to a broader population."

Hims & Hers offers access to treatments for a broad range of conditions across sexual health, mental health, hair loss, weight loss, and dermatology. In addition to HHC in Connecticut, the company also has relationships with other high-quality health systems, including Carbon Health in California; Ochsner Health in Louisiana, Florida, and Mississippi; Mount Sinai Health System in New York City; Privia Health in the District of Columbia, Georgia, Maryland, Texas, and Virginia; and ChristianaCare across areas in Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Maryland.

About Hims & Hers Health, Inc.

Hims & Hers is the leading health and wellness platform on a mission to help the world feel great through the power of better health.

We believe how you feel in your body and mind transforms how you show up in life. That’s why we’re building a future where nothing stands in the way of harnessing this power. Hims & Hers normalizes health & wellness challenges—and innovates on their solutions—to make feeling happy and healthy easy to achieve. No two people are the same, so the Company provides access to personalized care designed for results.

For more information, please visit www.hims.com and www.forhers.com.

About Hartford HealthCare

With 37,000 colleagues, Hartford HealthCare’s unified culture enhances access, affordability, equity and excellence. Its care-delivery system — with more than 500 locations serving 185 towns and cities — includes two tertiary-level teaching hospitals, an acute-care community teaching hospital, an acute-care hospital and trauma center, three community hospitals, a behavioral health network, a multispecialty physician group, a clinical care organization, a regional home care system, an array of senior care services, a mobile neighborhood health program and a comprehensive physical therapy and rehabilitation network. On average, Hartford HealthCare touches more than 23,000 lives every single day. The unique, system-wide Institute Model offers a unified high standard of care in crucial specialties at hospital and ambulatory sites across Connecticut offering unparalleled expertise at the most affordable cost. The institutes include: Ayer Neuroscience, Behavioral Health, Cancer, Digestive Health, Heart and Vascular, Orthopedics and Tallwood Urology & Kidney. Visit Hartford HealthCare at www.HartfordHealthCare.org and stay connected through newsletters and social media.