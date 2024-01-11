Booz Allen Named Prime Contractor for Developing 5G Network in IndoPacific

MCCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) today announced that it was awarded a two-year, $10 million contract from the U.S. Navy to design, implement, test, and operate a private 5G cellular network and asset tracking solution in Guam.

This contract win marks Booz Allen’s first 5G full-scale implementation in the Indo-Pacific region and will enable the Navy and the Department of Defense (DOD) to maximize mission success in the region by providing the technology that improves communication, logistics, maintenance, and secure operations. The development of this 5G network will further enable the United States, its partners, and allies to compete responsibly and defend our interest in the region to build a common vision for the future.

“This project win further solidifies our position as a key 5G innovator and integrator,” said Chris Christou, senior vice president at Booz Allen and leader of the firm’s 5G, cloud, and edge portfolio. “Booz Allen’s experience delivering 5G solutions to the Navy uniquely positions the firm to bring new, innovative solutions to the complex challenges facing the Indo-Pacific region. Geographically dispersed landscapes like the Indo-Pacific require next-generation network solutions capable of achieving all domain command and control. We are confident in our solutions’ ability to overcome the obstacles that distributed, edge-like environments like Guam present.”

Designed to service the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF) Detachment Naval Base Guam (NBG), the private 5G network will support mobile and fixed wireless access, with an architecture capable of extending to future use cases. Booz Allen will lead this contract as the prime technology innovator and integrator, working alongside partners across the 5G, telecom, IoT, and smart warehousing industries.

The technical approach for this project will integrate lessons learned from each of the team’s ongoing DOD 5G projects to ensure maximum efficiency as well as apply zero trust design principles to secure NBG’s 5G infrastructure. For example, Booz Allen will leverage robust RFID asset tagging on equipment and inventory to better enhance and modernize Navy logistics capabilities.

The Indo-Pacific region is on the frontline of the biggest pivot of defense priorities in two decades—with focus in the region on synchronous intelligence gathering; integration of the nation’s key partners and allies in the region; and coordinated command and control to ensure decision advantage. With more than 400 employees positioned in the Indo-Pacific region (including Guam, Japan and Korea), Booz Allen has been investing in regional resources for decades, hiring and cultivating top tier talent and technology solutions in AI, systems delivery, cyber, and now 5G, to meet the rising technical escalation of adversaries in the region.

“Booz Allen is excited to be chosen as a strategic partner and solution provider to help design, implement, test, and operate a private 5G network at the Naval Base Guam. The deployment of secure 5G capabilities in Guam is critical to national security and aligns with the Navy’s 5G strategy,” said Jandria Alexander, vice president at Booz Allen and business leader for cybersecurity and cross-market technology innovation. “Through the successful implementation of this effort, Guam Naval Base will be establishing a strong foundation that accelerates transformation efforts in telecommunications, asset tracking, and future initiatives and use cases.”

