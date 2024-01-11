Glenfarne Energy Transition’s Texas LNG Announces LNG Tolling Agreement With EQT

HOUSTON & BROWNSVILLE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Texas LNG Brownsville LLC (“Texas LNG”), a four million tonnes per annum (“MTPA”) liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) export terminal to be constructed in the Port of Brownsville, Texas, a subsidiary of Glenfarne Energy Transition, LLC (“Glenfarne”), has signed a Heads of Agreement (“HOA”) with EQT Corporation (“EQT”) for natural gas liquefaction services. The HOA anticipates the finalization of a definitive 15-year LNG tolling agreement for 0.5 MTPA of LNG from the first train of Texas LNG.

“We are proud to welcome EQT as a customer and partner for Texas LNG, with our industry-leading low-emissions facility liquefying US natural gas for global markets,” said Brendan Duval, Glenfarne CEO and Founder. “This is an important milestone for Texas LNG, with additional agreements to be announced in the near-term as we progress towards a Final Investment Decision.”

Glenfarne, a developer, owner, and operator of energy transition infrastructure, is the majority owner and managing member of Texas LNG. Texas LNG will achieve financial close and begin construction in 2024 commencing commercial operations in late 2027 or early 2028. Glenfarne is also the sole owner and developer of the 8.8 MTPA Magnolia LNG in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

About Texas LNG

Texas LNG is a 4 MTPA LNG export facility to be constructed in the Port of Brownsville, Texas and a subsidiary of global energy transition leader, Glenfarne Energy Transition, LLC. Texas LNG is led by an experienced team committed to creating one of the cleanest, lowest emitting LNG export facilities in the world through electric motor drives. Additional information about Texas LNG may be found on its website at www.texaslng.com.

About Glenfarne Energy Transition, LLC

Glenfarne Energy Transition is a wholly owned subsidiary of Glenfarne Group, a privately held energy and infrastructure development and management firm based in New York City and Houston, Texas, with offices in Dallas, Texas; Panama City, Panama; Santiago, Chile; Bogota, Colombia; Barcelona, Spain; and Seoul, South Korea. Glenfarne Energy Transition aims to address the “here and now” global energy transition through three core businesses: Global LNG Solutions, Renewables, and Grid Stability. The company’s seasoned executives, asset managers, and operators develop, acquire, manage, and operate energy infrastructure assets throughout North and South America. For more information, please visit www.GlenfarneEnergyTransition.com.