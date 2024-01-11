Gladstone Group and TradePMR Announce Exclusive Mergers & Acquisitions Symposium as a Pre-Event to the T3 Conference

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ahead of the highly-anticipated T3 Conference at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, scheduled for January 22-25, 2024, Gladstone Group, in collaboration with TradePMR, is delighted to announce an exclusive Mergers & Acquisitions Symposium. This special event, set as a precursor to the main conference on Monday, January 22, 2024, from 12-6 p.m., promises a deep dive into the M&A sector for RIAs.

The symposium, an invitation-only gathering, will feature notable industry figures, including the iconic Joe Duran, CEO of Rise Capital, Dan Kreuter, CEO of Gladstone Group, and Robb Baldwin, Founder & CEO of TradePMR. Additionally, attendees will be treated to the latest insights from the Gladstone M&A Update, a resource known for its street-smart, actionable intelligence.

As part of this unique pre-event, participants will delve into the latest trends and opportunities shaping today's dynamic M&A landscape. "We're focused on bringing real, hands-on insights that RIAs can use to navigate these exciting times," said Kreuter. "It's about connecting, learning, and growing together.”

If you're a high-performing RIA planning to attend the T3 Conference and are looking to gain a competitive edge in mergers and acquisitions, the Mergers & Acquisitions Symposium is an event you won’t want to miss.

About Gladstone Group:

Gladstone Group Inc. is a nationwide firm specializing in Mergers & Acquisitions, Strategic Consulting, and Executive Search. Our exclusive focus is on serving the wealth and investment management community across the United States. For more information, visit www.gstonellc.com.

About TradePMR:

For more information, visit www.TradePMR.com.

