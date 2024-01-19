CORRECTING and REPLACING Gladstone Group and TradePMR Announce Exclusive M&A Symposium as a Pre-Event to the T3 Conference

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Please replace the release dated January 11, 2024, with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.

GLADSTONE GROUP AND TRADEPMR ANNOUNCE EXCLUSIVE M&A SYMPOSIUM AS A PRE-EVENT TO THE T3 CONFERENCE

Joe Duran Joins Industry Experts to Discuss Trends and Opportunities Impacting RIAs

Ahead of the highly-anticipated T3 Conference at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, scheduled for January 22-25, 2024, Gladstone Group, in collaboration with TradePMR, is delighted to announce an exclusive Mergers and Acquisitions Symposium. This special event, set as a precursor to the main conference on Monday, January 22, 2024, from 12-6 p.m., promises a deep dive into the M&A sector for RIAs.

The symposium, an invitation-only gathering, will feature notable industry figures, including Joe Duran, the CEO of Rise Growth Partners, Dan Kreuter, CEO of Gladstone Group, and Robb Baldwin, Founder & CEO of TradePMR. Additionally, attendees will be treated to the latest insights from the Gladstone M&A Update.

As part of this unique pre-event, participants will delve into the latest trends and opportunities shaping today's dynamic M&A landscape. "We're focused on bringing real, hands-on insights that RIAs can use to navigate these exciting times," said Kreuter. "It's about connecting, learning, and growing together."

"In today's changing industry, an advisor's ability to quickly adapt and grow has never been more important," emphasized Baldwin. "Growth is not a linear path - and at the M&A Symposium, we're excited to discuss the options for RIAs today."

If you're a high-performing RIA planning to attend the T3 Conference and are looking to gain a competitive edge in mergers and acquisitions, the Mergers & Acquisitions Symposium is an event you won’t want to miss.

Click here for more information and to request an invitation.

About Gladstone Group:

Gladstone Group Inc. is a nationwide firm specializing in Mergers & Acquisitions, Strategic Consulting, and Executive Search. Our exclusive focus is on serving the wealth and investment management community across the United States. For more information, visit www.gstonellc.com.

About TradePMR:

For more than two decades, TradePMR has worked with growth-minded independent registered investment advisors (RIAs), providing innovative technology tools and support designed to transform their businesses. The privately-held brokerage and custodian services provider (Member FINRA/SIPC), based in Gainesville, Fla., works to streamline fee-only investment advisors' operations through comprehensive custodial, operational, and trading support. For more information, visit www.TradePMR.com.

