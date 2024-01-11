Grove Collaborative Surpasses 15 Million Pounds of Nature-Bound Single-Use Plastic Collected Through Plastic Neutrality Commitment & Partnerships

Grove Collaborative's new Beyond Plastic™ digital badging system is designed to help customers make informed, educated purchasing decisions to reduce their consumption of single-use plastic. Customers can look for three badges on site: 100% Plastic Free, 95%+ Plastic Free, and No Single Use Plastic. (Graphic: Business Wire)

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GROV) (“Grove” or “the Company”), a leading sustainable consumer products company and Certified B Corporation, today announced that the company’s commitment to plastic neutrality has recovered more than 15 million pounds of single-use plastic from the environment since 2020. These ocean- and nature-bound plastics are removed from the environment through Grove’s partnership with plastic recovery platforms, such as rePurpose Global — the world’s leading Plastic Action Platform.

“ This is an incredible milestone worth celebrating as we strive to lead our industry to transformational change away from its reliance on single-use plastic, while providing our customers with the product assortment and information they need to adopt more sustainable routines,” said Grove CEO Jeff Yurcisin. “ Eliminating single-use plastic from the products we use everyday is critical to a sustainable future, but it is not entirely achievable today. We see plastic neutrality as a meaningful way to mitigate Grove’s plastic footprint as we continue to reduce the amount of plastic in our product assortment. Our focus is on progress, not perfection, and we are empowering customers to make an impact with every Grove purchase. We are proud of the incredible progress we’ve made with our customers and rePurpose Global.”

As the world’s first plastic-neutral retailer, Grove is taking meaningful action against the plastic pollution crisis. For every ounce of plastic shipped to Grove customers, the equivalent amount of environmental plastic pollution is collected in India, Indonesia, and Colombia in partnership with rePurpose Global. Grove launched its plastic collection efforts in 2020 and has partnered with rePurpose Global since 2021.

" Taking action on the global plastics crisis has never been more critical. Being part of the solution requires conscious effort, genuine intent, holistic thinking, and meticulous execution," said Svanika Balasubramanian, CEO & Co-Founder of rePurpose Global. " The team at Grove Collaborative share our vision and ambition to end plastic waste. We are delighted to be working in partnership with an organization committed to reducing plastic use, and to funding much-needed infrastructure that ensures the ethical recovery of plastic before it becomes pollution."

In partnership with rePurpose Global, Grove has scaled impact in India, Indonesia and Colombia, focusing on the collection of hard-to-recycle, low-value plastics that might otherwise end up in nature for centuries to come. Grove's support in scaling rePurpose Global's projects have helped to improve local waste management value chains, benefitting over 25,000 households, while providing over 490 waste workers with safer working conditions and dignified livelihoods.

Watch this video from April 2023 to learn more about Grove’s partnership with rePurpose Globals: https://vimeo.com/823858827/f37ba9d153?share=copy

Beyond Plastic™

A 2021 poll found that 84% of U.S. shoppers are concerned about plastic and packaging waste, and Beyond Plastic™ is Grove’s plan to solve the single-use plastic crisis for home and personal care products. Today, Grove announced the implementation of a digital badging system on products that meet Grove’s Beyond Plastic™ standard. Customers can look for three badges on site – 100% Plastic Free, 95%+ Plastic Free, and No Single Use Plastic – to help them make informed, educated purchasing decisions to reduce their consumption of single-use plastic. This marks another exciting milestone in the company’s effort to increase transparency on the plastic content of its owned brand Grove Co. and third-party products, as well as guide customers to shop reusable products or products containing little to no single-use plastic.

Since launching the Beyond Plastic™ initiative in 2020, Grove has led the industry and its customers in reducing single-use plastic from products, packaging, and their homes, including:

Establishing the industry’s first plastic intensity metric — or pounds of plastic per $100 of net revenue — to separate plastic from profit and more accurately and effectively measure our progress in reducing plastic use. Grove hopes its efforts will encourage other industry peers to do the same. Introducing new product innovation that prioritizes refill, reuse, and packaging — such as glass and aluminum — that contains little to no single-use plastic. Launching a third-party Plastic Working Group comprised of over 130 values-aligned brands, such as Seventh Generation and Tom’s of Maine, to share best practices, challenges, and solutions in our collective effort to reduce single-use plastic in our industry. Partnering with 5 Gyres, an industry leader in the global movement against plastic pollution, to fund over $100,000 in ongoing scientific research, education, and community engagement. Expanding Grove’s definition of plastic to include additional materials and formats, such as polyvinyl alcohol (PVA and PVOH), silicone, and plastic liners, to increase transparency in its plastic footprint and progress away from single-use plastic. Collecting more than 15 million pounds of nature-bound single-use plastic from the environment between 2020 and 2023 and continuing their plastic neutrality commitment through their ongoing partnership with rePurpose Global).

To learn more about the Beyond Plastic™ initiative, please visit: https://www.grove.co/beyondplastic.

About rePurpose Global

rePurpose Global is the world’s leading Plastic Action Platform, bringing together brands, consumers, innovators, and policymakers to collectively combat the plastic waste crisis. Through its pioneering solutions across the circular economy value chain, rePurpose has helped more than 300 companies measure, reduce, and take action on their plastic footprints, while driving systems change on a global scale.

rePurpose Impact Projects have recovered over 23 million kilograms of plastic waste from the environment to date, protecting vulnerable coastal regions across the Americas, Africa, and Asia. In doing so, the organization has enabled the delivery of waste management services to millions of people across the world, while positively impacting the lives of thousands of marginalized waste workers to date. For more information, please visit https://repurpose.global/.

About Grove

Launched in 2016 as a Certified B Corp, Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GROV) is transforming consumer products into a positive force for human and environmental good. Driven by the belief that sustainability is the only future, Grove creates and curates more than 200 high-performing eco-friendly brands of household cleaning, personal care, health and wellness, laundry, clean beauty, baby, and pet care products serving millions of households across the U.S. each year. With a flexible monthly delivery model and access to knowledgeable Grove Guides, Grove makes it easy for everyone to build sustainable routines and Be a Force of Nature.

Every product Grove offers — from its flagship brand of sustainably powerful home care essentials, Grove Co., to its exceptional third-party brands — has been thoroughly vetted against the Grove Feel Good Standard, which guarantees strict ingredients criteria, 100% plastic neutral orders, carbon neutral shipments, and the highest quality performance in addition to being certified cruelty-free and ethically produced. Grove is a public benefit corporation on a mission to move Beyond Plastic® and is available at select retailers nationwide, making sustainable home care products even more accessible. For more information, visit www.grove.com.