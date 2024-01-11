Experian Advances Global Unification with Aria Systems Expansion

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aria Systems, the leader in empowering enterprises to accelerate subscription and usage-based revenue growth, today unveiled a significant five-year global expansion of its partnership with Experian, the premier global financial information services company. Following successful deployment into Europe, Africa and Latin America since 2020, Experian is set to continue implementation of Aria Billing Cloud in those regions and in the Asia–Pacific.

Since initiating its use of Aria’s advanced billing platform in 2016, Experian has continued to strategically enhance the agility and scalability of its operations across the globe. A global template featuring Experian’s integrated configuration will facilitate rapid deployment while catering to local market needs, including regional regulations, payment systems, and tax structures.

Reflecting on the enduring partnership, Mark Pepper, Experian Global Finance Services CFO, remarked, "Aria has consistently demonstrated their capability to manage our intricate business requirements and their experience in the financial services industry. Our aim to streamline our business processes and consolidate our billing systems is made achievable with the Aria solution as a strong foundation."

Arun Thakur, Chief Customer Officer at Aria Systems, added, "The expansion of our collaboration with Experian underscores the robustness of the Aria platform and our commitment to supporting our clients globally. Experian's reputation and its widespread use by consumers and businesses globally speak volumes. We appreciate their continued confidence in Aria to foster the growth of their global operations."

About Aria Systems

Aria enables enterprises to automate complex usage and subscription billing in an agile market environment. Aria Billing Cloud is top-rated by leading research firms, and innovative enterprises including Adobe, Comcast, Experian, Subaru, and Telstra depend on Aria to accelerate ideation, become customer centric, and grow recurring revenues. For more information, visit: www.ariasystems.com.

About Experian

Experian is the world’s leading global information services company. During life’s big moments – from buying a home or a car, to sending a child to college, to growing a business by connecting with new customers – we empower consumers and our clients to manage their data with confidence. We help individuals to take financial control and access financial services, businesses to make smarter decisions and thrive, lenders to lend more responsibly, and organisations to prevent identity fraud and crime.

We have 22,000 people operating across 32 countries and every day we’re investing in new technologies, talented people, and innovation to help all our clients maximise every opportunity. With corporate headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, we are listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN) and are a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index.

Learn more at www.experianplc.com or visit our global content hub at our global news blog for the latest news and insights from the Group.