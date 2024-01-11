Mount Carmel Health System and Anthem Announce Multi-Year Contract with Enhanced Value-Based Health Care and Improved Data Connectivity

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mount Carmel Health System and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield announced today a new, multi-year provider network agreement. The agreement secures long-term access to affordable health care for Mount Carmel patients covered by Anthem Medicare, Medicaid, and employer-sponsored health plans.

As part of the agreement, the two organizations will accelerate their collaboration on several innovative initiatives, including advance data connectivity and value-based care (VBC) models designed to improve health outcomes and better control costs for care for Mount Carmel patients covered by Anthem health plans.

Mount Carmel and Anthem will incorporate Epic Payer Platform into regular operations, a technology that will streamline secure patient data flow between the organizations, bolster operational efficiency, accelerate approval processes, and improve patient outcomes. The platform’s Clinical Data Exchange simplifies processes and reduces administrative burden for medical teams, allowing doctors to spend less time doing paperwork and more time treating patients.

“We’re dedicated to providing the best in patience-centered care,” said Lorraine Lutton, Mount Carmel President and CEO. “We are grateful that an agreement with Anthem could be reached without disruption to patient care and we eagerly anticipate continuing to provide our communities with high-quality care.”

While Mount Carmel and Anthem have long partnered on VBC delivery and quality-based payment models, the new agreement expands that work to include Anthem’s advanced VBC methodology. This represents further progress in moving toward healthcare models that align payment with improved health outcomes and reduced cost trends.

“Our work together with Mount Carmel to simplify our health system and remove barriers to care will serve as a model for others to follow,” said Anthem Ohio President Jane Peterson. “Most importantly, it means improved health outcomes and lower cost trends for Anthem members and their employers.”

About Trinity Health

Trinity Health is one of the largest not-for-profit, Catholic health care systems in the nation. It is a family of 121,000 colleagues and nearly 36,500 physicians and clinicians caring for diverse communities across 27 states. Nationally recognized for care and experience, the Trinity Health system includes 101 hospitals, 126 continuing care locations, the second largest PACE program in the country, 136 urgent care locations and many other health and well-being services. In fiscal year 2023, the Livonia, Michigan-based health system invested $1.5 billion in its communities in the form of charity care and other community benefit programs. For more information, visit us at www.trinity-health.org, or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X (formerly known as Twitter).

About Mount Carmel Health System

Mount Carmel Health System, a member of Trinity Health, has provided high-quality, comprehensive healthcare services in central Ohio for more than 130 years. Our team of more than 9,000 colleagues, 2,300 physicians and 550 volunteers provide compassionate, people-centered primary and specialty care at its four hospitals—Mount Carmel East, Mount Carmel Grove City, Mount Carmel New Albany and Mount Carmel St. Ann’s, as well as Diley Ridge Medical Center, an affiliation of Mount Carmel and Fairfield Medical Center. The health system is also comprised of Mount Carmel Medical Group and Mount Carmel Health Partners, along with surgery centers, emergency and ambulatory care centers, and hospice and home care services throughout the region.

About Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield is the trade name of Community Insurance Company an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. ANTHEM is a registered trademark of Anthem Insurance Companies, Inc. The Blue Cross and Blue Shield names and symbols are registered marks of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. Additional information about Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio is available at www.anthem.com. Also, follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/anthemBCBS and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/AnthemBlueCrossBlueShield.