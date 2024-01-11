Typeface Announces Integration within Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Insights to Help Redefine Marketer Experiences

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Typeface, the generative AI platform for enterprise content creation, and Microsoft today announced an AI-powered experience within Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Insights, a market leading customer data platform and journey orchestration solution, that will transform how marketers work by reducing the complexities of end-to-end campaign management and enhancing marketer productivity and ROI.

To use this AI-powered experience in Dynamics 365 Customer Insights, marketing teams can simply type their desired campaign outcome in their own words or upload an existing brief. Copilot then responds by generating a central project board that recommends and connects everything needed for the campaign, including audience data, journey orchestration, and channels – all in the flow of work. While creating their campaign, marketers will have access to Typeface, so they can generate and curate on-brand content directly within Dynamics 365 Customer Insights.

“Leading enterprise brands rely on Dynamics 365 Customer Insights to provide a complete view of their customer data and journeys. To truly turn insights into action, customers need a scalable way to create personalized on-brand content,” said Charles Lamanna, Corporate Vice President of Business Applications and Platforms at Microsoft. “With the new copilot experience in Dynamics 365 Customer Insights and the power of Typeface, we enable marketers to further unlock the power of personalized and on-brand content curation to help supercharge their campaign in a fraction of the time.”

“Every aspect of the enterprise is already being redefined with generative AI, from developer to product to sales experiences,” said Abhay Parasnis, Founder and CEO of Typeface. “By combining Dynamics 365 Customer Insights with Typeface’s powerful storytelling engine, we’re fundamentally reshaping campaign workflows with generative AI by starting with just a goal. This means personalizing content at an unprecedented scale, bridging the gap between content and data, and ushering in a new era of marketing creativity and productivity.”

For Dynamics 365 Customer Insights customers, we are thrilled to offer an early access public preview, releasing in the first quarter of 2024. Sign up here. For more information on Typeface, please visit www.typeface.ai.

Learn more on Typeface’s website

Read the Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Insights blog

Visit Typeface at the National Retail Federation Booth #8206

About Typeface

Typeface is the enterprise-grade generative AI platform to supercharge personalized content creation. By uniting content velocity with brand personalization and control, any enterprise can now create exceptional, on-brand content faster and easier than ever before. We provide industry-first self-serve solutions for complete lifecycle content development, so every employee can craft captivating content with ease, speed, and brand authenticity. For more information, please visit typeface.ai and follow @typefaceai on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

About Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Insights

Dynamics 365 Customer Insights is a customer data platform (CDP) and customer journey orchestration (CJO) product that unifies data across sources to get a single view of customers, unlocks insights to power personalized customer experiences, orchestrates personalized journeys across all touchpoints, and delivers meaningful one-on-one experiences to strengthen customer relationships and improve loyalty. Recognized by Gartner as a Leader, it has been offering marketers and data analysts the ability to generate content ideas, query customer data using natural language, and create customer segments using next-generation AI. For more information, please visit Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Insights.