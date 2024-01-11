Canadian Centre for Cyber Security and SecurityScorecard Establish Partnership to Strengthen Cyber Resilience and Secure Critical Infrastructure

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SecurityScorecard, the global leader in security ratings, today announced a partnership with the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security (the Cyber Centre). SecurityScorecard is delivering security ratings with continuous real-time monitoring to manage cyber risk across Canada’s critical infrastructure.

The Cyber Centre now has access to SecurityScorecard’s industry-leading security ratings platform to provide actionable insights on evolving cybersecurity threats facing critical infrastructure. Under this partnership, SecurityScorecard will enable the Cyber Centre to educate critical infrastructure owner-operators on the risks facing their organizations, assisting them to remediate and measure cybersecurity risk in real-time.

Sachin Bansal, Chief Business Officer, SecurityScorecard, said:

“Canada is a leading cybersecurity innovator creating a more collaborative and resilient digital ecosystem. SecurityScorecard is honored to partner with the Cyber Centre in safeguarding the critical infrastructure Canadian citizens rely on every day. This partnership serves as a model for other governments to collaborate with the private sector to achieve real-time visibility into the cyber threats facing critical infrastructure. I applaud the Cyber Centre for being nimble and taking bold action to establish a new standard in trust and transparency.”

Critical infrastructure faces rising threats and increased exposure to breaches

Cyber incidents impacting critical infrastructure, once comparatively rare, have become much more common in recent years. According to the Cyber Centre’s National Cyber Threat Assessment 2023-2024 report, critical infrastructure is increasingly at risk:

“Cybercriminals exploit critical infrastructure because downtime can be harmful to their industrial processes and the customers they serve. State-sponsored actors target critical infrastructure to collect information through espionage, to pre-position in case of future hostilities, and as a form of power projection and intimidation.”

By using SecurityScorecard, the Cyber Centre has a simple way to instantly measure and quantify the cyber risk of any critical infrastructure entity with an “A” through “F” letter-grade rating system using continuously monitored threat intelligence data. This information is for the use of critical infrastructure operators and the Cyber Centre and will not be made public.

Sami Khoury, Head of the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security, added:

“We have comprehensive data on government systems, but our visibility into emerging threats to critical infrastructure has been limited historically – and that's precisely where the greatest risks lie. According to the World Economic Forum, critical infrastructure remains the prime target for threat actors. Our partnership with SecurityScorecard provides us with authoritative and trusted data on critical infrastructure and insight to manage such risk at scale. We are committed to increasing the confidence of Canadians in the critical systems they rely on daily, offering support to critical infrastructure networks and other systems of importance to Canada. This will help the Cyber Centre ensure we can provide tailored support to critical infrastructure owner-operators vital to the security of the Canadian economy.”

About the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security

The Cyber Centre is the single unified source of expert advice, guidance, services, and support on cyber security for Canadians. It provides advanced technical capabilities to detect and respond to cyber incidents, advises public and private sector organizations in Canada to deal with evolving cybersecurity risks, and works collaboratively with critical infrastructure owners and regulators to improve resilience and reduce systemic risk.

About SecurityScorecard

Funded by world-class investors, including Evolution Equity Partners, Silver Lake Partners, Sequoia Capital, GV, Riverwood Capital, and others, SecurityScorecard is the global leader in cybersecurity ratings, response, and resilience, with more than 12 million companies continuously rated.

Founded in 2013 by security and risk experts Dr. Aleksandr Yampolskiy and Sam Kassoumeh, SecurityScorecard’s patented security ratings technology is used by over 25,000 organizations for enterprise risk management, third-party risk management, board reporting, due diligence, cyber insurance underwriting, and regulatory oversight.

SecurityScorecard makes the world safer by transforming how companies understand, improve, and communicate cybersecurity risk to their boards, employees, and vendors. SecurityScorecard achieved the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Ready designation, highlighting the company’s robust security standards to protect customer information, and is listed as a free cyber tool and service by the U.S. Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). Every organization has the universal right to its trusted and transparent Instant SecurityScorecard rating. For more information, visit securityscorecard.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.