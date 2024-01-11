Ability KC Selects Netsmart to Advance Technology Within Outpatient Medical Rehabilitation

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ability KC, a leading, nationally accredited non-profit organization specializing in comprehensive and intensive outpatient medical rehabilitation services, has chosen Netsmart to advance its technology enterprise. This strategic collaboration aims to enhance the delivery of high-quality care by utilizing a dedicated rehabilitation software solution. The software will support staff to optimize operations and coordinated care that will benefit the patients served in achieving their goals and overall quality of life.

“Kansas City is home to a valuable healthcare ecosystem, and this relationship is truly unique, as both Netsmart and Ability KC are passionate about making a meaningful difference in our community,” said Ability KC CEO Amy Castillo. "Our model of care and services is transformational, and together with Netsmart, we are implementing innovative technology that supports our team’s expertise in helping individuals with complex injuries, illnesses and disabilities, across all ages, achieve impactful outcomes with integrating back into homes, schools, and workplaces.”

Known for its leading model of care, outcomes and experience tailored to individual needs integrated across outpatient medical, educational and vocational rehabilitation, Ability KC will soon implement the Netsmart TheraOffice® electronic health record (EHR) and practice management software. This integration will optimize value-based care delivery, building bridges between healthcare and quality of life while supporting the patient experience.

The Netsmart TheraOffice EHR brings advanced capabilities, including patient intake, documentation, scheduling, billing, accounting and clinical reporting. By leveraging an integrated solution, the organization will be able to advance their model of therapies—physical, occupational, speech language pathology and mental health services—to support the patient experience and achieve meaningful outcomes. This collaboration will empower Ability KC to optimize operations, drive productivity and enable sharing of key patient information among different healthcare providers for better-coordinated and effective care.

“Ability KC is an inspiring organization that is extremely passionate about delivering unparalleled care to individuals and has a clear mission of improving lives in the community,” said Steve Dix, SVP of Specialty Practices, Netsmart. “We are excited to come together with Ability KC to advance their technology capabilities to help manage the complexities of their multi-service line model addressing a wide range of physical and behavioral rehabilitation needs.”

In addition to driving technology advancements, Ability KC will be named a premium partner for the EveryDayMatters Foundation initiatives. EveryDayMatters (EDM) is a Netsmart-affiliated 501c3 non-profit organization committed to making a difference through opportunity, awareness and action in healthcare. Netsmart associates receive 16 hours of EDM volunteer time annually, to provide service to others in their local communities. Through this partnership, Netsmart associates and teams will be able to volunteer directly with Ability KC, helping across adult and pediatric therapeutic day programs, community-based fundraising events like the annual Groundhog Run, and various opportunities that support the organization’s staff, therapists, patients and families to build a brighter future.

Netsmart is also pleased to be a sponsor of Ability KC’s 42nd annual Groundhog Run 5K/10K event benefitting the children receiving services at Ability KC that is taking place on Sunday, January 28, 2024. If you are interested in registering or volunteering, find more information at this link and join the thousands of individuals contributing to Ability KC’s legacy of building a brighter future for the community.

“We are grateful for the EveryDayMatters collaboration and believe that when we work together, great things can happen,” said Netsmart COO Tom Herzog. “In our pursuit to serve cause and community ꟷ this partnership allows us to provide an opportunity for our associates to grow and learn alongside the Ability KC team ꟷ making a meaningful difference together.”

About Ability KC

Serving hundreds of thousands of individuals and families in Missouri and Kansas, Ability KC is a nationally recognized comprehensive outpatient rehabilitation and value-based care facility in Kansas City. It is accredited through the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation (CARF), the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC) and is designated as a Comprehensive Outpatient Rehabilitation Facility (CORF) through the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Since 1947, Ability KC’s founding legacy has been building brighter futures for children and adults with disabilities through comprehensive medical, educational and vocational services, making individuals and communities stronger through its person-centric approach. Ability KC supports a high level of acuity and complexity in conditions, from brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, stroke and amputation, to rare conditions, helping infants to seniors achieve life changing and impactful milestones. Find Ability KC online at https://abilitykc.org.

About Netsmart

Netsmart, a leading provider of Software as a Service (SaaS) technology and services solutions, designs, builds and delivers electronic health records (EHRs), health information exchanges (HIEs), analytics and telehealth solutions and services that are powerful, intuitive and easy-to-use. Our platform provides accurate, up-to-date information that is easily accessible to care team members in the human services and post-acute care (which is comprised of skilled nursing, home care, hospice, palliative and senior living), and payer markets. We make the complex simple and personalized so our clients can concentrate on what they do best: provide services and treatment that support whole-person care.

By leveraging the powerful Netsmart network, care providers can seamlessly and securely integrate information across communities, collaborate on the most effective treatments and improve outcomes for those in their care. Our streamlined systems and personalized workflows put relevant information at the fingertips of users when and where they need it.

For more than 50 years, Netsmart has been committed to providing a common platform to integrate care. SIMPLE. PERSONAL. POWERFUL. Our more than 2,500 associates work hand-in-hand with our 754,000+ users at our clients across the U.S. to develop and deploy technology that automates and coordinates everything from clinical to financial to administrative. Learn more about how Netsmart is changing the face of healthcare today. Visit www.ntst.com, call 1-800-472-5509, follow us on our CareThreads Blog, LinkedIn and Twitter, like us on Facebook or visit us on YouTube. Netsmart is pleased to support the EveryDayMatters® Foundation, which was established for behavioral health, care at home, senior living and social services organizations to learn from each other and share their causes and stories.