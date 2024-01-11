100-Provider FQHC DePaul Community Health Centers To Leverage Sunoh.ai and eClinicalWorks AI Solutions To Reduce Physician Burnout

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eClinicalWorks®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, today announced that Louisiana-based DePaul Community Health Centers selected eClinicalWorks AI solutions to streamline workflows and enhance patient care. eClinicalWorks recently unveiled a series of AI-powered functionalities to reshape the future of EHRs.

Sunoh.ai, the revolutionary AI-powered, EHR-agnostic, ambient listening technology, will be available to DePaul Community Health Centers through eClinicalWorks through the integration with Sunoh. These transformative advancements of implementing AI in healthcare can help improve provider satisfaction, enhance efficiency, and reduce costs.

DePaul Community Health Centers is a large FQHC dedicated to primary care and preventive health services across 13 health centers—11 in metro New Orleans and two in rural Arkansas—with a special focus on improving the health status of its community. They aim to improve access, elevate preventive care, and build integrated service delivery. The organization is keen on implementing advanced AI solutions to reduce physician burnout and administrative burdens, improve productivity, streamline clinical workflows, and enhance efficiency, as they intend to inspire healthcare professionals to practice in underserved community settings.

eClinicalWorks V12, the first AI-driven EHR, is set to revolutionize physician practices by integrating various AI technologies such as:

Generative AI: Integrating generative AI models from Azure OpenAI Service in the eClinicalWorks EHR will bring responsible AI to healthcare, enabling a conversational EHR.

Integrating generative AI models from Azure OpenAI Service in the eClinicalWorks EHR will bring responsible AI to healthcare, enabling a conversational EHR. Image AI: AI assistants for images will facilitate document recognition routing for incoming faxes.

AI assistants for images will facilitate document recognition routing for incoming faxes. Speech AI: The integration of Sunoh.ai ambient listening technology facilitates AI transcription to help providers save time from clinical documentation.

The integration of Sunoh.ai ambient listening technology facilitates AI transcription to help providers save time from clinical documentation. healow no-show prediction AI model: The healow no-show prediction model will help practices identify patients with a high probability of no-show.

The healow no-show prediction model will help practices identify patients with a high probability of no-show. Playlists with Robotic Process Automation (RPA): Playlists will enable RPA to help streamline various tasks, reducing the need for multi-screen navigation.

“Reducing physician burnout is paramount to our success,” says Frank Folino, chief operating officer at DePaul Community Health Centers. “One of the challenges our providers face is charting patient details into the EHR system; this adds substantial administrative burdens and reduces productivity. AI-enabled features that aim to assist our physicians and help reduce the workload are a pursuit of interest for us. By leveraging the new eClinicalWorks AI-enhanced EHR system and Sunoh.ai, we aim to achieve consistency across clinical workflows and save providers time on clinical documentation.”

Incorporating AI into EHR systems can significantly improve healthcare practices. It can enhance data interpretation through natural language processing, which allows for efficient access and entry of data via medical dictation. Additionally, computer vision can automate data entry, reducing manual errors and potential operational costs. The ability to process large amounts of patient data can uncover crucial patterns, leading to more precise diagnoses, improved clinical decisions, and customized care plans. AI can also identify high-risk patients, aiding in early intervention strategies.

About DePaul Community Health Centers

DePaul Community Health Centers, formerly known as Daughters of Charity Health Centers, is a non-profit health care organization offering primary and preventive health services to all members of the community, regardless of their ability to pay. The Daughters of Charity have provided access to high-quality, compassionate health care to the Greater New Orleans community since 1834. The organization's 11 health centers are located in Bywater, Carrollton, Metairie, eastern New Orleans, Gentilly, Kenner, Uptown, Algiers, Gretna, Desire and Harvey. For more information, visit https://www.depaulcommunityhealthcenters.org/

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks® was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation with cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. In addition, we help ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. More than 180,000 providers and nearly 1 million medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. We combine innovation, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to patient safety to enable practices to grow and thrive amid the challenges of 21st-century healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow us on Facebook and Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.