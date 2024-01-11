DoorDash Announces Multiple Retail Partners To Kickstart an Active and Healthy New Year.

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH), the local commerce platform, today announced new retail partners to DoorDash’s Marketplace to support consumers on their active and wellness journeys. To date, DoorDash has more retail stores than any other marketplace in North America with over 100K non-restaurant stores across its Marketplace and Drive platforms and nearly 2 million products from clothing and makeup to household essentials.

“ As consumers look to kickstart their fitness and wellness goals, DoorDash is their one-stop shop this new year. Whether they’re on the hunt for the perfect running sneakers or restocking on daily vitamins, we’re thrilled to be a part of their health journey,” said Shanna Prevé, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at DoorDash. “ For our partners, DoorDash is synonymous with connecting every retail, grocery, and convenience store to every local consumer.”

The new retail partners joining DoorDash are:

Camping World , the world’s largest retailer of RVs and related products and services, offers outdoor recreationists access to an extensive range of RV and camping products, from over 190 Camping World locations for on-demand delivery.

the world’s largest retailer of RVs and related products and services, offers outdoor recreationists access to an extensive range of RV and camping products, from over 190 Camping World locations for on-demand delivery. Golf Galaxy , one of America’s largest golf specialty stores, has a world-class selection of brand-name golf equipment, apparel, accessories, technology, and gifts for every golfer. Consumers can purchase thousands of golf items from more than 100 stores for on-demand delivery for last-minute golfing trips or standing weekend rounds.

, one of America’s largest golf specialty stores, has a world-class selection of brand-name golf equipment, apparel, accessories, technology, and gifts for every golfer. Consumers can purchase thousands of golf items from more than 100 stores for on-demand delivery for last-minute golfing trips or standing weekend rounds. JD Sports and Finish Line , the leading global sports fashion retailer, is the go-to place for the latest trending sneakers, apparel, and accessories for consumers around the world. Now, consumers can gear up with the brands they know and love conveniently through DoorDash from more than 500 JD Sports and Finish Line stores nationwide.

the leading global sports fashion retailer, is the go-to place for the latest trending sneakers, apparel, and accessories for consumers around the world. Now, consumers can gear up with the brands they know and love conveniently through DoorDash from more than 500 JD Sports and Finish Line stores nationwide. The Vitamin Shoppe, the leading destination for health and wellness solutions, provides consumers with innovative nutritional supplement products and trusted expertise to support them on their journeys of lifelong wellness. Consumers can access high-quality vitamins, sports nutrition, hydration and energy, longevity support, green living products, and more, from the comfort of their own homes, from nearly 700 locations across the US.

From athletic gear and golfing equipment to natural beauty products, consumers can access everything they need on DoorDash to support their evolving daily needs, including almost a million Sporting Goods & Office products, over 400,000 Pet products, and nearly 300,000 Home & Beauty products. As more consumers order from non-restaurant and new categories than ever before, DoorDash continues to make significant headway in its selection efforts on the platform.

To celebrate these new partnerships, now through January 31, consumers will receive 20% off all eligible orders of $30+ or more (up to $15) with promo code NEWYOU20 at all participating Camping World, Golf Galaxy, JD Sports, Finish Line, and The Vitamin Shoppe locations*.

These new retail partners will also be available on DashPass, DoorDash’s membership program that offers members $0 delivery fee, reduced service fees, and member-only benefits on eligible orders from thousands of restaurants, grocery, and convenience stores nationwide.**

About DoorDash

About DoorDash

DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH) is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local businesses in more than 25 countries across the globe.

