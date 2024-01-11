CDC Awards DMI $27 Million Contract for On-Premises Application Hosting

TYSONS CORNER, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DMI, a global leader in end-to-end digital transformation services, has been selected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for its On-Premises Application Hosting contract valued at $27 million. Under the contract, DMI will provide on-site application hosting and monitoring services at CDC data centers in Atlanta, GA.

DMI will provide software and data management improvements to CDC applications that will better equip CDC in achieving its critical mission of promoting health and quality of life for all Americans.

Pankil Patel, DMI’s vice president of public sector health and human services said, “To ensure the public can consistently access CDC’s digital services, the agency requires 24/7/365 operational support for its on-premises data centers. DMI's proven application operations and maintenance practices will not only ensure availability and accessibility of the systems and their data, but also afford us the opportunity to introduce technical advancements. This opportunity solidifies DMI as a value-added partner to CDC.”

Amy Rall, president of DMI’s public sector said, “DMI is committed to advancing the CDC’s critical mission as a new partner to the agency. At DMI we are uniquely situated at the intersection of the public sector’s mission-driven initiative and the private sector’s tireless pursuit of progress, bringing insights and expertise from both sectors to optimize CDC’s data centers, driving digital transformation, without compromising security or functionality.”

