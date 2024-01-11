Experian Announces New Integration With Industry Leader Dark Matter Technologies

COSTA MESA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In an effort to help lenders verify income and employment information quicker and easier, Experian® today announced a new integration with Dark Matter Technologies (Dark Matter). Experian clients using the Empower® loan origination system (LOS) by Dark Matter or those with access to its Exchange℠ service network can now easily leverage Experian Verify™, which provides instant access to verified income and employment information from Experian’s growing network of payroll and proprietary data.

“This integration with Dark Matter allows us to alleviate many frustrations lenders face in verifying income and employment information and helps provide a smoother, faster and more streamlined experience for borrowers,” said John Tsefrikas, senior vice president and general manager for Experian Verification Solutions. “Our collaboration with leading service providers, including Dark Matter, is a meaningful step in our journey to provide the industry with access to the latest innovations in data and technology and to unlock the modern mortgage.”

Experian’s integration with the Exchange service network and the Empower LOS by Dark Matter, as well as other leading providers, enables most of the nation’s lenders to seamlessly verify income and employment information in seconds without pivoting from their existing workflow.

Experian Verify™ can be seamlessly requested from a lender's system of record, eliminating the need for lenders to navigate external systems, manually enter responses, or upload documents.

When compared to legacy income and employment solutions, Experian Verify can help lenders save considerably on costs. For example, lenders who leverage Experian Verify are only charged per report rather than per employment record.

Experian is one of the few providers who are authorized report suppliers for both government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs).

Experian Verify provides mortgage lenders with income and employment information they can use across the borrower journey, from prequal to originations to portfolio management.

“The integration with Experian reflects Dark Matter’s continued focus on providing industry-leading solutions to our clients,” said Rich Gagliano, chief executive officer at Dark Matter. “This integration helps clients make faster and more informed lending decisions and reinforces our pledge to deliver advanced tools that drive efficiency.”

Many of today’s leading financial institutions, including mortgage and auto lenders, card issuers, fintechs, and more, trust Experian Verify for their income and employment verification needs. The solution is integrated into many of the most used lending platforms available today.

To learn more, visit www.experian.com/verify.

