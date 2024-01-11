Brenmiller Signs MOU with RSP Systems to Boost bGen™ ZERO Sales in the U.S.

ROSH HA’AYIN, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brenmiller Energy Ltd. ("Brenmiller", "Brenmiller Energy” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BNRG), a global leader in thermal energy storage (“TES”), today announced it has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with RSP Systems outlining the terms of a distribution agreement. Subject to negotiating and execution of definitive agreements, RSP Systems would be the exclusive distributor of bGen™ in the U.S. Northeast Region. RSP Systems has prior experience working with Brenmiller on its first project in the U.S., combining Brenmiller’s TES with a Capstone turbine to reduce GHG emissions and create monetary savings.

RSP Systems has been a leader in choosing and implementing award-winning energy generation systems since 2004 and recently began offering the bGen™ to augment customer solutions with essential thermal energy storage.

Cory Glick, RSP Systems’ President commented, “We worked closely with Brenmiller on the bGen™ installation at the State University of New York (SUNY) Purchase campus. Our first-hand experience with bGen™ has convinced us that this is the best thermal energy storage system on the market, and we look forward to being the exclusive distributor for the system in the Northeast U.S. All trends point to rising demand for more sustainable energy solutions, and we believe the recently proposed tax legislation in particular will give TES a boost.”

“We look forward to concluding a definitive distribution agreement with RSP Systems and making bGen™ more readily available in the U.S. Our gigawatt bGen™ manufacturing facility in Israel is ready for large-scale production to meet demand,” stated Brenmiller’s Chairman and CEO, Avi Brenmiller. “We’ve had a very productive working experience with the team at RSP Systems during the New York installation and look forward to many, many more.”

bGen™, Brenmiller’s thermal battery, converts electricity into heat to power sustainable industrial processes at a price that is competitive with natural gas. The bGen™ charges by capturing low-cost electricity from renewables or the grid and stores it in crushed rocks. It then discharges steam, hot water or hot air on demand according to customer requirements. The bGen™ also supports the development of utility-scale renewables by providing critical flexibility and grid-balancing capabilities. bGen™ was named among TIME’s Best Inventions of 2023 in the Green Energy category.

About Brenmiller Energy Ltd.

Brenmiller Energy delivers scalable thermal energy storage solutions and services that allow customers to cost-effectively decarbonize their operations. Its patented bGen™ thermal storage technology enables the use of renewable energy resources, as well as waste heat, to heat crushed rocks to very high temperatures. They can then store this heat for minutes, hours, or even days before using it for industrial and power generation processes. With bGen™, organizations have a way to use electricity, biomass and waste heat to generate the clean steam, hot water and hot air they need to mold plastic, process food and beverages, produce paper, manufacture chemicals and pharmaceuticals or drive steam turbines without burning fossil fuels. For more information visit the company’s website at https://bren-energy.com/ and follow the company on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

