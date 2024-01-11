Lafarge’s Impact on nidus3D’s Endeavor: Canada’s Largest 3D-Printed Housing Project

CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lafarge Canada today announced its combined effort with nidus3D in supplying its OneCem low-carbon cement in Canada’s largest 3D-printed housing project, aimed at addressing the acute housing challenges faced by the SikSika Nation.

While nidus3D has successfully completed 3D-printed housing projects in Ontario, this marks the first venture of its kind in Alberta. Located one hour’s drive east from the city of Calgary, the project named “Kakatoosoyiists” (Star Lodge) will consist of 4 buildings, comprising a total of sixteen units, each specifically designed to provide a supportive haven for individuals of SikSika Nation fleeing domestic violence or facing homelessness.

This initiative directly confronts a pressing issue underscored by the Social Planning & Research Council of Hamilton. According to their report, Indigenous peoples in Canadian cities are eight times more likely to face homelessness compared to the general population.

Lafarge is supplying its OneCem low-carbon cement for this project, recognized for its ability to deliver a reduced carbon footprint. When manufactured, the higher limestone content of OneCem translates into a reduction of greenhouse gas emissions—up to ten percent when compared to traditional Portland cement. OneCem achieves this sustainable advantage while maintaining its strength, durability, performance and workability.

“Our shared goal with nidus3D extends beyond mere innovation,” says Brad Kohl, president and CEO of Lafarge Canada (West). “This project is about helping address the critical housing needs of the nation and foster a resilient, inclusive future through sustainable construction practices. We were proud to contribute to this project.”

nidus3D, a leading innovator in 3D-printed housing, is excited to bring its expertise to Alberta.

“Nidus3D is honoured and energized to be working with Siksika First Nation and Lafarge Canada on this innovative Canadian first,” says Ian Arthur, nidus3D’s president. “This multi-build development will not only provide much needed housing but show the immense potential of 3D construction printing to address Canada’s housing crisis. This project will demonstrate efficiencies and savings the technology can deliver through rapid, repeatable construction.”

With the construction underway, this collaboration stands as a testament to the potential of combining expertise, resources, and a shared commitment to building not just structures but sustainable, supportive communities for a brighter future. The project is expected to be completed by March 31st, 2024.

About nidus3D

Founded in 2021, nidus3D is an innovative Canadian robotic construction company delivering rapid, low cost printed structures with automated, on-site3D concrete printing. As a process driven company, nidus3D is leading technology driven innovation in the construction sector to revolutionize the way homes are built. nidus3D has completed multiple proof-of-concept projects, including Canada’s first residentially-permitted 3D-printed structures and North America’s first two-story and three-story 3D-printed building and is currently scaling 3D construction printing across Canada. With its proven technology, nidus3D is ready to lead 3D construction printing into the future.

About Lafarge Canada Inc.

Lafarge Canada is a subsidiary of Holcim, a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions. Driven by its purpose to build progress for people and the planet, its 60,000 employees are on a mission to decarbonize building, while improving living standards for all. The company empowers its customers across all regions to build better with less, with its broad range of low-carbon and circular solutions, from ECOPact to ECOPlanet. With its innovative systems, from Elevate’s roofing to PRB’s insulation, Holcim makes buildings more sustainable in use, driving energy efficiency and green retrofitting. With sustainability at the core of its strategy, Holcim is becoming a net-zero company with 1.5°C targets validated by SBTi.

