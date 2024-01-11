Record World ID interest in Argentina leads to new feature.

To help reduce wait times, World App’s new appointment feature now only allows Orb verifications during a multi-hour window around a previously scheduled appointment. (Photo: Business Wire)

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In response to the growing demand and positive reception of World ID in Argentina, Tools for Humanity (TFH), the team behind the pioneering digital wallet World App, today introduces an update to the in-app verification process. The enhancement aims to ensure inclusivity and efficiency in meeting the diverse demands of unique humans in Argentina.

The latest update introduces a multi-hour appointment window designed to streamline Orb verifications and minimize wait times for individuals with booked appointments, a now mandatory requirement in Argentina. All World App users can now easily identify their nearest Orb locations, schedule appointments, and unlock the verification process up to one hour before the scheduled appointment, with availability extending up to two hours after (subject to change). Individuals also have the flexibility to cancel and reschedule appointments as needed.

Worldcoin's Impact

To date, almost 3 million individuals globally have verified their World ID (a product of the Worldcoin Foundation) at an Orb, with over 500,000 verifications occurring in Argentina alone, representing over 1% of the population. Other countries participating in World ID verifications include the US, Spain, Germany, Portugal, and Singapore.

Prove personhood, not identity

World ID is designed to help people digitally verify their humanness and enhance their online privacy, amidst the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence and the need to differentiate between human- and AI-generated content online. It is an important first step in giving access to financial services to the 4.4 billion people worldwide who don’t have a digitally-verifiable identity. Verifying your World ID via an Orb is completely voluntary and does not require personal information like a name, email or physical address. Images used to generate an individual’s unique and private World ID are by default promptly deleted. In summary, Worldcoin doesn’t know who you are, just that you are a unique human.

How to obtain a World ID

Obtaining a World ID is as simple as downloading a compatible wallet, such as the World App, booking an appointment (https://worldcoin.org/find-orb) or checking the World App to find an Orb verification location hours and availability near you.

