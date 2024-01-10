DNAnexus and Ovation Team Up to Unlock Large-Scale Precision Health Datasets to Accelerate Drug Discovery and Drive Scientific Breakthroughs

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., & PORTLAND, Maine--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DNAnexus, Inc., the provider of the Precision Health Data Cloud, and Ovation, an omics data company committed to accelerating the development of precision medicine, today announced a collaboration to help streamline large-scale omics data analysis. The collaboration will initially focus on Ovation’s inflammatory bowel disease omics data, which includes whole genome sequencing and whole transcriptome sequencing on normal and diseased tissues linked to longitudinal clinical data. In the future, the companies plan to extend the collaboration into immunology, oncology, and cardiometabolic therapeutic areas.

Ovation’s omics data is derived from its extensive biobank of more than 1.6 million consented samples. These samples are sourced from a nationwide network of CLIA-certified clinical diagnostic labs serving geographically and demographically diverse populations. Ovation’s laboratory information management system is used to automatically collect, de-identify, and tokenize consented samples and to normalize aggregated data across labs. The secure and scalable DNAnexus Precision Health Data Cloud helps researchers manage, analyze, and collaborate on the complex multimodal data.

"The ability to manage and interpret omics data is crucial as computational methods are rapidly advancing. DNAnexus has a proven track record of working with leading life science researchers to better store and interrogate large-scale omics data,” said Curt Medeiros, CEO of Ovation. “This combination is an exciting opportunity to advance our shared vision to improve therapeutic biomarker and target discovery and deliver on the promise of precision medicine for patients.”

Today, DNAnexus has more than 40,000 registered users across 48 countries. The company actively manages and supports more than 80 petabytes of complex clinical genomic, proteomic, and other multi-omic datasets on behalf of a growing network of collaborations with leading pharmaceutical, clinical diagnostic, academic research, biobank, and government organizations. The comprehensive cloud platform meets the most rigorous industry standards for data quality, security, privacy, and regulatory compliance.

“Over the years, Ovation has built an extensive biobank of more than 1.6 million geographically diverse, consented biospecimens from more than 625,000 unique patients,” said Thomas Laur, CEO at DNAnexus. “Our ability to provide rapid and seamless access to these large cohorts with disease-specific omics data at scale will help deliver richer insights that can accelerate scientific breakthroughs and improve patient care.”

About Ovation

Ovation is an omics data company committed to accelerating the development of precision medicine. Ovation provides life sciences R&D teams access to high-quality omics data linked to rich, longitudinal clinical data, across therapeutic areas, at population scale. Ovation’s data increases the probability of success for drug discovery by enabling the identification and validation of biomarkers and therapeutic targets. The company has an extensive biobank of more than 1.6 million geographically diverse, consented biospecimens from over 625,000 unique patients. For more information, visit www.ovation.io or follow the company on LinkedIn.

About DNAnexus

DNAnexus enables biomedical organizations to accelerate scientific discovery and improve patient care with the Precision Health Data Cloud. The company provides scientific innovators and healthcare professionals with the ability to manage, analyze, and collaborate on multi-omic, clinical and real-world data to unlock insights. DNAnexus actively manages more than 80 petabytes of data on behalf of a growing network of collaborations with leading pharmaceutical, clinical diagnostic, academic research, biobank, and government organizations. Today, more than 45,000 users across 48 countries and over 130 enterprise customers are harnessing the full potential of their data with the scalable and secure Precision Health Data Cloud. DNAnexus is headquartered in Mountain View, Calif. For more information, visit www.dnanexus.com or follow @DNAnexus.