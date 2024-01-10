The Capital Corporation Advises Current Tools, Inc. On Its Partnership with LFM Capital

GREENVILLE, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Capital Corporation is pleased to announce the partnership between Current Tools, Inc. (“Current Tools”, headquartered in Wellford, South Carolina) with LFM Capital (“LFM”, headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee). Current Tools is a leading manufacturer of industrial tools for electrical contractors, offering more than 100 products, including cable pullers, conduit benders, and knockout sets. LFM is a leading private equity firm focused on lower middle market manufacturing and industrial services businesses.

Since Current Tools’ inception almost 25 years ago, the company has established a strong reputation through its pride in American manufacturing and person-to-person customer service, growing from a single product company and a handful of employees to a company now with over 70 team members and more than 100 product offerings.

John Scovil, CEO and Founder of Current Tools said, “We see a lot of continued growth ahead for Current Tools and by partnering with LFM Capital, we will have more resources than ever to continue that growth while maintaining the same level of service our loyal customers have come to expect.”

LFM Managing Director, Chris Lin, commented, “We were immediately impressed with Current Tools’ world-class manufacturing abilities, high fulfillment rates, and unparalleled customer service. LFM is excited to leverage our network and manufacturing expertise to help achieve the next stage of growth, while ensuring we uphold Current Tools’ commitment to superior customer satisfaction.”

Devin Green, COO of The Capital Corporation said, “With Current Tools’ rapid and accelerating growth, it was critical to find and qualify the right partner who can help streamline that growth while lowering execution risk for the company. The marriage between Current Tools and LFM Capital has already proven to be a dynamic fit that will benefit all stakeholders.”

The Capital Corporation, a leading investment bank headquartered out of Greenville, South Carolina and with offices in Spartanburg, South Carolina and Charlotte, North Carolina, served as the exclusive investment banking advisor to Current Tools on the transaction.

About Current Tools: Since its founding in 1999, Current Tools has proudly called the Upstate of South Carolina home. From its 200,000-square-foot, state-of-art facility, Current Tools produces more than 100 specialty tools for electrical contractors throughout North America. For more information about Current Tools and its expansive product line, please visit: http://www.currenttools.com.

About LFM Capital: LFM Capital is a private equity firm based in Nashville, Tennessee. The LFM team is led by experienced and successful Fortune 50 global executive managers and private equity professionals who bring decades of management leadership, operating best practices, exceptional professional recruiting networks, and a successful track record in lower middle market investing. LFM targets lead or control investments in U.S.-based lower middle market manufacturing and industrial services companies with at least $3 million of EBITDA and enterprise values ranging from $15 million to $125 million. The firm’s mission is to partner with portfolio company management to develop and build world-class operations through a combination of manufacturing and operations excellence and targeted growth and expansion strategies. For additional information, please visit www.lfmcapital.com.

About The Capital Corporation: Since 1991, The Capital Corporation (www.thecapitalcorp.com) has been providing merger and acquisition services to lower middle market companies. The Capital Corporation’s team of professionals has closed hundreds of transactions and leverages their backgrounds from Wall Street and Fortune 500 companies for the benefit of its clients. The Capital Corporation is one of four investment banks in the United States that has achieved the exclusive IMAP membership, affording unparalleled access to a global buyer network across three dozen countries.