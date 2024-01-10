RSRV Launches Hotel Ownership Marketplace

ASPEN, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RSRV, a hotel ownership platform, launched today in collaboration with tZERO – a leading regulated financial technology company backed by Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) – and Science Ventures. RSRV provides a new, innovative way for accredited investors to purchase equity in luxury and lifestyle hotel properties and obtain exclusive benefits. A distinct benefit is that RSRV shares can be exchanged for hotel rooms in lieu of cash. And, by fixing the cost of a room in the offering, RSRV also allows its investors to lock in today’s room rates. Alternatively, investors may trade shares in a secondary market hosted by tZERO. RSRV shareholders will be eligible for other valuable benefits – not available to the general public – that may include VIP experiences, exclusive access to hotel events, and substantial discounts on various hotel rooms and services.

Participating hotels may also appreciate significant advantages from offering shares, including in digital form, on the RSRV platform powered by tZERO Securities. The platform also enables hotels to raise capital by utilizing equity, rather than taking on far more costly mezzanine debt. Additionally, by offering attractive member perks, the program is likely to lead to increased occupancy, customer engagement and retention, and customer satisfaction.

" RSRV is poised to fundamentally transform the hotel industry, reshaping the dynamics among hotel owners, investors, and guests," said Stephane De Baets, RSRV founder and acting CEO. " Beyond equity ownership, investors will be able to avoid inflation in room rates and redeem their equity for rooms, as well as have access to a secondary trading platform. By introducing practical, real-world utility features, we directly confront many issues in the hotel industry. We provide cost-effective capital solutions to hotel operators, empowering them to prioritize delivering exclusive member privileges and tailored experiences that can boost occupancy rates," added De Baets.

“ Digitized financial products like RSRV will be very appealing to a hotel industry overburdened by debt servicing while also creating exciting new investment opportunities,” said David Goone, tZERO CEO. “ We are thrilled to back the launch of the RSRV platform and to help realize its potential for hotel operators, accredited investors, and guests.”

" RSRV has created a novel and exciting opportunity that meets the needs of hotel operators and entices investors seeking to enhance their returns,” said Michael Jones, Co-founder and Managing Director of Science Ventures. “ By combining equity with tailored membership perks, hotel operators have access to a cost-effective alternative to traditional mezzanine debt options for raising capital and investors can cushion their investments with unique benefits, including once-in-a-lifetime VIP concert performances, premiere luxury concierge services, and one-of-a-kind travel destination experiences."

RSRV will announce the first luxury hotel property in the coming weeks with the launch of additional properties in 2024.

About tZERO

tZERO Group, Inc. (tZERO) and its broker-dealer subsidiaries provide an innovative liquidity platform for private companies and assets. We offer institutional-grade solutions for issuers looking to digitize their capital table through blockchain technology, and trade on a regulated alternative trading system. tZERO, through its broker-dealer subsidiaries, democratizes access to private assets by providing a simple, automated, and efficient trading venue to broker-dealers, institutions, and investors. For more information on tZERO, please visit https://www.tzero.com/.

About tZERO Securities

tZERO Securities, LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC. More information about tZERO Securities may be found at https://brokercheck.finra.org/. tZERO Securities is not making any recommendations in connection with this release. Investors are encouraged to consult a professional adviser prior to making an investment to understand the economic, tax, legal or other consequences of investing. tZERO Securities is not offering to provide you any investment advice or any opinion with respect to the suitability of any investment.

RSRV Contact

For information, please contact info@hotelrsrv.com

