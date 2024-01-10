Binary Defense Announces Sponsorship of PGA TOUR Golfer Michael Kim

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Binary Defense, the leading Managed Detection and Response (“MDR”) and enterprise defense provider, today announced a two-year sponsorship of professional golfer Michael Kim. Kim will be the company’s official PGA TOUR Brand Ambassador throughout the 2024-2025 seasons, beginning with The Sony Open in Hawaii on January 11th.

A full-time member of the PGA TOUR since 2016, Kim won his first TOUR event at the 2018 John Deere Classic, where he won by a remarkable eight stroke margin, setting a new tournament scoring record in the process. He had a strong career resurgence during the 2023 season on the PGA TOUR, finishing T-5 at the 2023 Wyndham Championship, 7th at the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship and 5th at the 2023 Puerto Rico Open. Kim ultimately finished the 2023 season in 79th place in the PGA TOUR’s FedExCup Standings. His stellar play on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2022 earned him a PGA TOUR card for the 2023 season, as he had three Top-5 finishes in his last five events to close out the 2022 season.

“We are excited to announce this partnership with Michael and we look forward to working with him throughout the PGA TOUR,” said Bob Meindl, CEO of Binary Defense. “Cybersecurity is of increasing importance to the sports industry and throughout the business world, and this sponsorship provides a unique opportunity for us to raise awareness about these risks and elevate these discussions to a higher level. As a company, we strive to provide the very best in cybersecurity service and commitment to our customers, and we feel closely aligned with Michael, who shares these values, as one of the league’s most dedicated and committed players.”

As part of the sponsorship, the Binary Defense logo will appear on Kim’s hat throughout the PGA TOUR season. Kim’s large social media following, with over 100,000 followers on X (formerly known as Twitter), also provides an ideal opportunity for Binary Defense to engage with a diverse audience.

“Binary Defense has a strong reputation in the cybersecurity industry, and I’m honored to serve as the company’s PGA TOUR Brand Ambassador,” said Michael Kim. “Cybersecurity is incredibly important, not only to businesses, but also to athletes and individuals. I look forward to working with the Binary Defense team to share these messages with a broader national audience.”

As one of the country’s leading cybersecurity companies in the field of managed detection and response, Binary Defense is increasingly active in the sports industry, where cyber risks are accelerating. The company garnered national attention last year after its earlier PGA TOUR Brand Ambassador, Wyndham Clark, won the U.S. Open championship in June. Binary Defense is also the Trusted Cybersecurity Partner of the Cleveland Browns, which are entering the playoffs this week.

ABOUT BINARY DEFENSE

Binary Defense is a Managed Detection and Response service provider and software developer with a Managed Open XDR model covering endpoint, network, cloud, and other log sources to supply high-fidelity threat detections. When paired with its advanced Threat Hunting, Counterintelligence, and Digital Risk Protection services, the company offers a comprehensive enterprise defense portfolio. Binary Defense demonstrates conclusive proof of superior capabilities in detecting intruder activity and this rapid detection combined with expert analysis and response decreases cyber risk for businesses.